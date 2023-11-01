THE LIGHTBRINGER OF SWEDEN

The New World Order

(Power Metal | Heavy Metal)

Label: DIY

Format: (LP)

Release: 18.01.2023

So the story continues, Lightbringer is taking the command

The second album by THE LIGHTBRINGER OF SWEDEN begins with a rumble of thunder, the atmospheric spoken intro opens another chapter in the story of the battle of the angels, which is supposed to send the evil on this earth back to the pit of hell. “The Beast Is Rising” not only seamlessly follows on from the first album “Rise Of The Beast”, which was released in 2020, but also gives the listener a new twist right from the start.

The song “Free The Angels”, which was released as a single in 2020 (I have no idea whether this song was remixed, but I think that the single released back then has more pressure) is in no way inferior to its predecessor and gives the listener the previously parted hair again back to its original form. It’s hard to escape the catchy chorus of “Heroes of The Past” and before it goes into balladic levels with “Where The Eagles Fly”, the ear canals are piqued with the second single (2022) “Strike Back”. rinsed thoroughly.

The over 7-minute ballad “Where The Eagles Fly” is long, but not boring for a second, just as it doesn’t come across as schmaltzy. Nevertheless, it heralds the somewhat quieter second part of the album, which then starts with “Lucifer”, which at the beginning reminds me a lot of HELLOWEEN’s “Future World”. In addition to the music, this and the following song impress with catchy choirs and choruses that encourage you to sing along after the first listen. “The Caveman” is followed by a track that is a bit out of character but still has its qualities and moments. Finally, the Lightbringer finds the track again and ends a really successful album with “Fly Away”.

What Lars Eng created as a project or musical idea in 2017 has also proven itself a second time. Once again, Lars Eng is distinguished as an all-round genius for music, lyrics and on the guitar. Carsten Stepanowicz (RADIANT, SONIC HAVEN) has now taken over the lead guitar permanently and Herbie Langhans should be mentioned again for the vocal performance, who is known from bands like FIREWIND, AVANTASIA, SINBREED or RADIANT and SONIC HAVEN.

It’s actually a shame that this band isn’t more popular and hasn’t found a label yet, but it can also benefit them in terms of creativity and the quality of the time between the albums.

In any case, an album was created that leaves nothing to be desired. But – I already know one thing: live performances would be popular and with the now stable line-up that could soon be the case in the future. I’m already looking forward to it.

Tracklist „The New World Order“:

1. The Continuing

2. The Beast Is Rising

3. Free The Angels

4. Heroes Of The Past

5. Strike Back

6. Where The Eagles Fly

7. Lucifer

8. Back From The Dead

9. The Caveman

0. Fly Away

Total playing time: 56:32

Band-Links:

