Title: Chinese Ministry of National Defense Opposes US Military Aid to Taiwan

Date: August 1, 2021

Byline: Li Xiaoming

Beijing – In response to the recent US military aid announcement to Taiwan, Tan Kefei, spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense, expressed China‘s strong opposition, stating that it grossly interferes in China‘s internal affairs, damages sovereignty and security interests, and threatens peace in the Taiwan Strait.

The US White House website revealed its plan to provide Taiwan with military assistance worth US$345 million, including equipment and training. This marks the Biden administration’s first utilization of the “presidential right” to grant assistance to Taiwan.

Tan Kefei firmly highlighted that the Taiwan issue is a core interest for China and serves as an insurmountable red line in Sino-US relations. He accused certain forces in the US of promoting “Taiwan independence” separatist movements through military aid, arms sales, and joint training, fostering cross-strait confrontation and tension.

China has issued solemn representations to the United States, calling for an immediate cessation of all forms of US-Taiwan military cooperation. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army maintains a high level of vigilance, resolutely safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and actively maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

In conclusion, Tan Kefei emphasized that the historical wheel of China‘s reunification will continue to move forward, and no individual or force can stop it.

