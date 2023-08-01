Hamilton and the return of porpoising — Formula 1

The great Jolly of 2022 was certainly porpoising, an effect that no one expected, and which was not highlighted even by the most accurate computer simulations, but which was the fulcrum as well as the red thread of the problems with the single-seaters that occurred in 2022. At one point point these uncontrollable leaps have become so accentuated that they have been considered by the FIA ​​a health problem for the drivers, the federation has therefore also moved with a technical directive to try to stem the problem, the very famous and much discussed TD39, partially repealed at the beginning of the 2023 season.

At the end of the Belgian Grand Prix, however, the Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton highlighted how his single-seater suffered during the race from problems similar to those seen last year in full porpoising problem:

“Not a little, we jumped like last year. Practically Everywhere.” said the 7-time world champion. This observed effect arrives precisely on the weekend in which the W14 was updated, also in terms of side pods; Hamilton also fitted a slimmer version of the rear wing than that of teammate Russell. Regarding the impossibility of being able to reach Leclerc to pass him in #44 he said:

“It always seemed like that [Leclerc ndr] had an answer for all the laps I was doing. They have had [i piloti in Ferrari ndr] the upper hand this weekend. I was really trying, I was pushing a lot especially in the central sector. But in the end we still got the fastest lap, so there are a lot of positives to take from this weekend. But we still have work to do, of course.”

I like:

Like Loading…

About the author

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

