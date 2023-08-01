Home » Ukrainian drones hit a skyscraper in Moscow: the video of the damaged building
Ukrainian drones hit a skyscraper in Moscow: the video of the damaged building

An office tower of Mosca was damaged after a Ukrainian military drone attack. The same tower was also hit over the weekend. Citing local emergency services, the news agency Tass reports of an unmanned aircraft shot down over the capital by the Russian air defense forces and another drone that hit an office skyscraper in the city. “Several drones were shot down as they tried to head towards Moscow. One hit the same skyscraper as last time’s attack,” the mayor of the Russian capital said on Telegram, Sergei Sobyanin, adding that no injuries were reported. The Russian Defense Ministry, quoted by the Tass agency, speaks of two drones shot down over Moscow.

The article Ukrainian drones hit a skyscraper in Moscow: the video of the damaged building comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

