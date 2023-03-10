Home News Sporting Cristal takes a valuable away draw against Huracán
Argentine hurricane and Sporting Cristal of Peru equaled this Thursday without goals in the first leg of phase 3 of the Copa Libertadores, in a key that will be defined next Thursday at the National Stadium in Lima.

The match was intense and had several options for both the Argentine home team and the visit from Peru, which failed to change the result and left the series open to define which team will qualify for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores and which will get their passport. to the same instance of the Copa Sudamericana.

In the first minutes, the Celestes took control of the match and in the 40th minute they had two great chances to open the score through Jesús Castillo and the Brazilian Brenner Marlos but could not twist the zero.

At the end of this first stage, Huracán had his option with a penalty sanctioned by a handball by Carlos Lora, who later reviewed the VAR and the shot from twelve steps came to nothing because it hit the defender’s chest, and the teams they went into the break with a blank score.

In the second half, the Peruvian team continued to have a better start and in the 67th minute they made a great collective play that almost ended in a goal by Jostin Alarcón.

Then, in the 84th minute, Joao Grimaldo had the opportunity, but in the last action, instead of awarding a teammate, he preferred a shot that went wide.

At the end of the match and in stoppage time, Huracán had his great opportunity with Gianfranco Chávez saving the ball on the goal line when goalkeeper Renato Solís was already defeated.

In phase 3 and the last preliminary of this Copa Libertadores before the group stage, Huracán and Sporting Cristal have already secured their international competition because the winner will go to the Libertadores and the loser to the South American. EFE

