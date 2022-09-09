The association had promoted a fundraiser in memory of Erica Campagnaro and Davide Miotti, who died in the glacier massacre, for their children Ettore and Karen. Almost two thousand replied

CASTELFRANCO. 1,781 people helped the children of Erica Campagnaro 44 and Davide Miotti 51, the couple who lost their lives in the Marmolada tragedy. The spouses were part of the Cai di Castelfranco Veneto, which had started a fundraiser to help Ettore and Karen, who were orphaned. Yesterday, 8 September, the campaign ended. 129,298 euros, this is the amount of offers, which arrived from all over Italy, through the “Gift Network”. “We thank you for the generosity you have shown us”, was the message of the Cai castellano, through social media. «Life must still go on, especially for the young Ettore and Karen», this was the appeal launched by the association of mountaineers when, day after the tragedy, they decided to give a concrete signal. «Although supported by relatives and friends – explained by Cai – both boys now find themselves having to face the most difficult climb. Having known Davide and Erica for years, we are sure that their first concern would be their children ». The goal was to reach 50 thousand euros. The generosity went above and beyond.