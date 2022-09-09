The words of the Spaniard on the last hours of the summer market session ended.

Incredible situation that happened outside the left-handed Barcelona Jordi Alba which, in the last hours of last summer market, seemed to be very close toInter. The Spanish player, apparently, was proposed to the Nerazzurri club by the club but without this informing him of the potential operation.

In this regard, the person concerned said during an Adidas event: “The situation is what it is: the club has acted as it wanted. I have always wanted to stay at Barcelona, ​​but the club looks to its interests”, the comment of Jordi Alba reported by Goal. “Anyway I want to go on. Not everyone does it, but I am like that. Nothing surprises me anymore in the world of football. I wish I could say more, but I can’t.”

In short, despite what seems to have been a “negotiation”, or an attempt, which took place behind the player, the Spaniard has chosen the path of rationality and moderation to comment on what happened.

