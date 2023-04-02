The Ceas of Bassa Romagna promotes a rich calendar of open-air events throughout the spring. Experiences for families to experience nature as a place of well-being and health, of discoveries and relationships, in learning contexts that exploit the spontaneous curiosity of children and teenagers for the natural world.

Saturday 15th April at 10, in the Alfonsine nature reserve there will be readings and activities organized in collaboration with the «Pino Orioli» library. The readings and the workshop will be held at the Violani furnace (in the library in case of bad weather).

Sunday 16th April from 10 to 12 at Podere Pantaleone in Bagnacavallo a painting workshop with natural materials, an activity suitable for families and children aged 5 to 12.

Always the April 16thfrom 10 to 17 it will be possible to take part in guided tours of the Ecomuseum of marsh herbs in Villanova di Bagnacavallo.

Sunday 14 May at 10 return to the Alfonsine nature reserve. anticipating World Biodiversity Day (May 22), Casa Monti organizes an experience for families to discover animal and plant species. Excursion for girls and boys to discover the numerous finds that the reserve offers and recognition and observations of the natural environment.

Sunday 21st May from 10 to 12 at Podere Pantaleone there will be a workshop for assembling “owls” with natural and recycled materials; initiative for families and children aged 2 to 8 years.

Sunday 4th Juneagain at Podere Pantaleone from 10 to 12, «La pelle del bosco», a drawing workshop in contact with the elements of the forest (for families and children aged 5 to 12).

Always the June 4th, from 3 pm at the Alfonsine nature reserve there will be «Art in reserve», a creative afternoon dedicated to art aimed at children and held in the splendid setting of the nature reserve; initiative for families and children aged 3 to 10 years.

All activities are free, but with reservations required: consult the complete calendar and contact details for each activity on the ceas.labassaromagna.it website.