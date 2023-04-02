Home Sports follow the match of the 29th day of Ligue 1
Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique Lyonnais (OL), counting for the 29e Ligue 1 day (L1).

What is it about ? Eliminated from the Champions League and the Coupe de France, PSG, current leader of L1, must pull themselves together if they want to secure an eleventh title of champion of France – which would be a record. He receives OL, tenth and eleven lengths from European places, which relies more on the Coupe de France to save its season.

Or ? At the Parc des Princes, in Paris.

At what time ? 20 h 45.

On which channel ? Amazon Prime Video.

Qui live ? Louise Le Borgne and Vincent Daheron, from the kop d’Austerlitz.

The (probable) composition of the teams:

Donnarumma – Hakimi, Danilo, Marquinhos (cap.), Bitshiabu, Nuno Mendes – Vitinha, Verratti, Renato Sanches – Messi, Mbappé.

Coach : Christophe Galtier.

Lopes – Kumbedi, Lovren, Lukeba, Tagliafico – Lepenant, Thiago Mendes – Barcola, Caqueret, Cherki – Lacazette (cap.).

Coach : Laurent Blanc.

Who arbitrates? Francois Letexier.

A little reading while you wait:

Conspiracy or Corruption? The Negreira affair threatens Barça and tears Spanish football apart

Hervé Renard recalls Eugénie Le Sommer and obtains the return of Wendie Renard to the French team

For the interim president of the FFF, “the contract with the Stade de France is extremely unfavorable”

The FFF opposed to match interruptions intended to allow players to break the Ramadan fast

Request the program: the next sports lives of the “World

And because it’s not just football in life… to receive our new newsletter on the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games for free, this is where it happens.

