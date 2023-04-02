Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique Lyonnais (OL), counting for the 29e Ligue 1 day (L1).

What is it about ? Eliminated from the Champions League and the Coupe de France, PSG, current leader of L1, must pull themselves together if they want to secure an eleventh title of champion of France – which would be a record. He receives OL, tenth and eleven lengths from European places, which relies more on the Coupe de France to save its season.

Or ? At the Parc des Princes, in Paris.

At what time ? 20 h 45.

On which channel ? Amazon Prime Video.

Qui live ? Louise Le Borgne and Vincent Daheron, from the kop d’Austerlitz.

The (probable) composition of the teams:

Donnarumma – Hakimi, Danilo, Marquinhos (cap.), Bitshiabu, Nuno Mendes – Vitinha, Verratti, Renato Sanches – Messi, Mbappé.

Coach : Christophe Galtier.

Lopes – Kumbedi, Lovren, Lukeba, Tagliafico – Lepenant, Thiago Mendes – Barcola, Caqueret, Cherki – Lacazette (cap.).

Coach : Laurent Blanc.

Who arbitrates? Francois Letexier.

