Stalking: harassing woman he fell in love with, arrested by CC – Calabria

(ANSA) – CROTONE, APRIL 30 – The carabinieri have arrested a thirty-seven-year-old Pakistani national of whom only his initials have been released. AA, on charges of persecution. The arrest was made in execution of a precautionary custody order in prison issued by the Gip of Crotone.



The Pakistani man, who had been working on a farm in Isola Capo Rizzuto for some years, had fallen in love with a local woman, towards whom he had insistently expressed his attentions, interrupted only when a restraining order for other reasons.



After his return to Isola Capo Rizzuto, at the end of last year, AA resumed his harassing behavior towards the woman, extending it to his entire family unit, with stalking, stalking and threats.



The arrest, the carabinieri report, made it possible to interrupt a situation that had become unsustainable for the woman who was the object of the man’s attention and for her family, whose serenity had been seriously undermined.



The Pakistani was tracked down and arrested by the carabinieri in Crotone and taken to prison. (HANDLE).

