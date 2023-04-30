The President of the Philippines will visit the United States to strengthen commercial and military cooperation to deal with the threat of the CCP | Philippines | United States | Biden

Picture: On February 14, 2023, Philippine President Marcos Jr. and Chinese Communist Ambassador Huang Xilian held talks to resolve the conflict between the Chinese and Philippine coast guards in the South China Sea. (Handout / Presidential Communications Office, / AFP)

[The Epoch Times, April 30, 2023](The Epoch Times reporter Gao Sugi compiled a report) A senior official of the Biden administration stated that at the US-Philippines summit to be held next Monday (May 1), US President Biden and Philippine President Marcos is expected to reach an agreement to strengthen cooperation in the military field against the backdrop of promoting commercial contacts between the two countries and shared concerns about the threat from China.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr will arrive in the United States on Sunday (April 30) for a four-day visit. Philippine officials said that the Philippines and the United States are long-term allies, and the purpose of the President’s visit to the United States is to reiterate the special relationship between the Philippines and the United States.

According to Reuters (Reuters), a senior U.S. government official told Reuters that the U.S. will not underestimate the strategic importance of the Philippines, and the areas of cooperation between the U.S. and the Philippines go far beyond security.

He revealed on Saturday (April 29): “We will launch some (cooperation) results next week. These results will emphasize the contacts between the two parties in the commercial field, but will also enhance cooperation in the military.”

The official also revealed that U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will lead a presidential business delegation to the Philippines as part of an initiative to boost commercial ties between the two countries.

While Marcos is seeking good relations with China and the U.S. at the same time, Manila is increasingly concerned about Beijing’s “provocative” diplomacy and is seeking stronger partnerships with its allies, he said.

“What we are looking for is not to provoke anyone, but to provide moral and practical support to the Philippines as they try to find their way in the complex Western Pacific region,” the official said, adding: “Their geographic Location is key.”

Some military experts pointed out that Washington believes that the Philippines is a potential location to deploy rockets, missiles and artillery systems so that it can effectively counter the Chinese Communist Party’s amphibious invasion of Taiwan. Beijing has long claimed that Taiwan, which is now effectively self-governing, should be governed by it.

Ahead of Marcos’ visit to Washington, the Philippines on Friday (April 28) accused China‘s coast guard of conducting “dangerous exercises” and “aggressive tactics” in the South China Sea. It’s a new maritime confrontation between the Philippines and China, despite Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s visit to Manila this weekend.

Faced with such pressure from the CCP, the Philippines and the United States have rapidly stepped up defense exchanges, including jointly holding large-scale military exercises, and the United States has recently expanded its visit to Philippine military bases. China has raised objections to the U.S. agreement to reopen military bases in the Philippines.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said after the first joint meeting of senior U.S. and Philippine defense officials earlier this month that it was too early to discuss how U.S. bases in the Philippines would be deployed .

The issue is delicate for the Manila side. Because the Philippines is worried about China, its main trading partner, on the one hand, but on the other hand, it also needs to consider the wave of opposition in the country in the past against the establishment of military bases by the United States.

The two sides agreed to finalize a road map in the next few months so that the United States can provide defense assistance to the Southeast Asian country over the next five to 10 years.

The official also mentioned that the US-Philippines bilateral relationship had previously encountered a difficult period under the leadership of President Marcos’ predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte. Monday’s U.S.-Philippines summit will be part of a re-establishment of “alliance management habits” to restore them to the levels of the 1970s and 1980s.

The U.S. plans to step up trilateral dialogue with Japan and the Philippines, while Marcos will discuss launching joint maritime patrols at the Pentagon, the official said.

“We will and have intensified our discussions with the Philippines on broader regional security issues in the South China Sea and elsewhere,” the official said, referring to the ongoing tensions between Manila and other countries and China‘s maritime claims dispute.

In addition, the official also revealed that no final decision has been made on whether Biden will stop in Papua New Guinea next month as part of the United States‘ increased engagement with the Pacific Islands region. But Washington “continues to have active discussions about our direct high-level interaction with the Pacific.”

