Giorgia Meloni met the trade unions in view of the Council of Ministers on dl Lavoro scheduled for May 1st at 11. “We will take useful measures for the world of work, which we change in a symbolic day and on which we deem it useful to have a preventive discussion with the trade union organizations”, said the Prime Minister. “It is not a one-off appointment but a further sign of the fact that the government considers dialogue with the social partners very important”, added the premier, who insisted on the importance of “a serious and constructive dialogue” also on the Pnrr.

“Cdm May 1st is not disrespect” “A CDM on May 1 to cut the cost of labor is not a lack of respect – the premier clarified -. It is a signal and I would have expected a ‘well done’. It was a way of saying ‘we are here and we are all here ‘, an outstretched hand, an attempt to dialogue and work together, because I think we are in agreement on cutting the tax wedge”. The Council of Ministers “will take useful measures for the world of work, which changes in a symbolic day”.

7% wedge cut for incomes under 25 thousand euros – “In Monday’s measures there are also significant rules on safety at work, this is also a nice way to celebrate May 1st. We arrive at 6% of the cut under 35 thousand euros and 7% under 25 thousand euros, up to end of the year”, explained Giorgia Meloni, during the meeting with the unions at Palazzo Chigi.

Basic income – As for the Citizenship Income, which it should be replaced by the so-called inclusion allowance, Giorgia Meloni said that the intention of the executive is to “distinguish who is able to work and who is not”.

Easing the tax burden – “However, the government’s priority is to lighten the tax burden on labor costs. We approved the Def, which freed up resources that we have completely dedicated to cutting the tax wedge. We had already given a signal with the budget law, maintaining the two points cuts already decided by the previous government for wages below 35 thousand euros and adding a further point,” said Giorgia Meloni.

Landini: “The reasons for our mobilization remain” “The reasons that led us to organize mobilization days remain in the field: there is a need for real change in this government”: said the secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, explaining that he had asked to open “a negotiation” also on tax reform. In the method “we have raised the issue that a confrontation cannot take place on Sunday evening and the evening before the CDM decides: it is also a problem of substance. And we have not seen any text, this too is not a method acceptable to us. He wants mean not recognizing the role that unions can play”.

Bombardieri: “The labor decree increases precariousness” “It is not a clear rejection”, that of Pierpaolo Bombardieri, secretary of the



Uil, because “in the meantime, there are resources on cutting the tax wedge but we are worried because it is until December. If funds are not found, will the measure go away? We have not had answers on contractual increases and on a series of issues. There is no there is no answer on security and income, let’s say we misunderstood but we wait to understand correctly. There is nothing on the subject of pensions and the women’s option. We need a written text, the prime minister says she cares about the comparison but we will verify On the rest, distances remain and, in our opinion, precariousness increases”.

