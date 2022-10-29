Home News Standard time change tonight: when to move the hands
News

Standard time change tonight: when to move the hands

by admin
Standard time change tonight: when to move the hands

Tonight (October 30th) at three o’clock, turn the hands of the clock one hour back to number 2. At that precise moment we will say “see you next year” at daylight saving time to switch to solar time. Technically we will sleep an hour more, but this for a day will cost us an hour less of light.

Days with less light

The darkness will therefore arrive around 5 pm starting from Sunday and in a phase in which the expensive bills linked to energy consumption are sending numerous families and categories of workers to the streets, the debate on the need to stay in summer time or not became fervent. After all, the alternating system that sees 5 months of solar time and 7 months of summer time has marked our lives since the 1960s.

The proposal of the European parliament in 2018

In 2018, the European Parliament voted on the abolition of switching between one hourly model and another and the large majority, 84% of voters, voted in favor. A directive had therefore been approved which deferred to individual states to choose one or the other timetable throughout the year. The pandemic has created a stalemate. And no one, at the moment, has made a final decision.

See also  The "stop" to Szumski's list: "We are evaluating the appeal"

You may also like

Wang Zhonglin’s trip to Wuhan to guide and...

The Standing Committee of the Guangdong Provincial Party...

Dishwasher on fire, building vacated: one person is...

The launch of the Mengtian experimental module is...

Cortina, an aid to cancer patients: free physiotherapy...

The launch of the Mengtian experimental module is...

Cuneo, pensions, security, the dossiers opened between Calderone...

[Frontline interviews]Many places in Wuhan closed and controlled...

Mazzè, ultralight, crashes near the airfield, injured the...

A total of 7,105 people were closely contacted...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy