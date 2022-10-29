The Sampdoria coach, who played and won in the Nerazzurri from 2004 to 2013, was greeted by the fans with a standing ovation. And Deki got excited

At San Siro he had already returned as coach of the Red Star to challenge Milan in the Europa League, but this time for Dejan Stankovic the thrill that ran through his back was decidedly different from that experienced on February 25, 2001, when he was then eliminated. . Welcomed by the people of him as a “hero”, Deki got excited. How normal it was and how he had amply budgeted speaking on the eve. “The past cannot and must not be erased – he said -, also because those at Inter were the best years of my life”. The Serbian midfielder was one of the pillars of the team that won the Triplete in 2009-10, an unforgettable memory for all the Inter fans who, not surprisingly, greeted him with affection since the arrival of the Sampdoria bus in the garage. Dejan, 15 trophies raised to the sky in 326 Nerazzurri appearances from 2004 to 2013 (42 goals), is not just any one at these latitudes. And he never will be, as he’s a member of the club’s Hall Of Fame.

DYNASTY — On the Inter bench he did not find his son Aleksandar, the Primavera midfielder who was called up on 1 October for the match against Roma (his other son who is a footballer, goalkeeper Filip, is on loan to Volendam) , but on the other hand he embraced Simone Inzaghi, his teammate at Lazio in the year of the Scudetto. It was not a “trivial” moment even for Stankovic who, however, had to restrain himself especially when he entered the field to closely follow the warm-up of his men and received the ovation of San Siro. All up for him. See also Juve-Inter, Dybala yes or no: Allegri studies the alternatives. Zakaria recovers

BANNER AND CHOIRS — He could not miss and there was not even a special welcome from the Curva Nord which raised a touching banner with the words “Yesterday, today and forever Dejan one of us”. And then a chorus after the other with the Serbian coach who greeted from the center of the field where he cheered on him who did the classic pre-match exercises. “Respect and gratitude for those who honored our jersey. Welcome back to San Siro, Dejan Stankovic”, shouted the speaker, when the Serbian returned to the locker room after having his fill of emotions. Before the kick-off he was already “tried”. He expected it, but for him it was still beautiful.

