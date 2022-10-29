Home World The US no longer ruled out using the atomic bomb first
The US no longer ruled out using the atomic bomb first

A wall has fallen, the last barrier that rigidly separated the concept of war from the use of nuclear arsenals, keeping distinct the scenarios of a traditional conflict and those ofArmageddon. The security strategy of the United States presented on Thursday revolutionizes the idea of ​​deterrence: the possibility of using nuclear weapons first is no longer excluded.

