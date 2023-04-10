Home News Standing out! Andrés Giménez is a leader in this department of the Major Leagues
News

Standing out! Andrés Giménez is a leader in this department of the Major Leagues

by admin
Standing out! Andrés Giménez is a leader in this department of the Major Leagues

The Creole baseball player Andrés Giménez, second baseman for the Cleveland Guardians, became one of the main figures of his team

Andrés Giménez has a great start to the season

Criollo player Andrés Giménez, second baseman for the Cleveland Guardians, became one of the main figures of his team in the Major Leagues, after signing a seven-season contract extension.

The 24-year-old player is having an important start to the campaign, being one of the best offensive pieces of his team, thanks to his important offensive contribution.

Similarly, is leading the department of runs scored in the entire MLB, with a total of 12, being crucial in each of the Guardians’ games.

So far in the regular season, Giménez has a total of 10 commitments, 45 at bats, 12 runs scored, 14 hits, five doubles, one home run, five RBIs, two stolen bases and four tickets, for an average of batting at .350.

laverdaddemonagas.com andres gimenez
laverdaddemonagas.com gimenez download

Also read: Look who is the only person who visits Dani Alves in jail

What is your reaction?

It saddens me

It saddens me

Astrid Castillo avatar

Journalist, editor at La Verdad de Monagas. Sportscaster. TV Host in Monagas Vision: Moderator of the program “Deportes La Verdad”. Audiovisual production. lcda. in Social Communication.

See also  Woman killed in the camper: her partner arrested for murder

You may also like

IPL, Lucknow win by 1 wicket after thrilling...

Holy Week in Huila registered a 9.8% increase...

International conservative alliance of the Ibero-American right founded

Murders of human rights activists 2022: half in...

The Communist Army’s Wai-Taiwan Military Exercise on the...

DB agency in Mössinger station because of the...

Biden blasts Republicans for Louisville shooting

Prior investigation of government officials for alleged appropriation...

Focus stocks with extreme trading volume on Monday,...

Honored by the Algerian government to Imam Sheikh...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy