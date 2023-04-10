The Creole baseball player Andrés Giménez, second baseman for the Cleveland Guardians, became one of the main figures of his team

Criollo player Andrés Giménez, second baseman for the Cleveland Guardians, became one of the main figures of his team in the Major Leagues, after signing a seven-season contract extension.

The 24-year-old player is having an important start to the campaign, being one of the best offensive pieces of his team, thanks to his important offensive contribution.

Similarly, is leading the department of runs scored in the entire MLB, with a total of 12, being crucial in each of the Guardians’ games.

So far in the regular season, Giménez has a total of 10 commitments, 45 at bats, 12 runs scored, 14 hits, five doubles, one home run, five RBIs, two stolen bases and four tickets, for an average of batting at .350.

