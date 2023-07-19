Home » “State or market: Dilemma of rationalities”, Walter Fagoaga
"State or market: Dilemma of rationalities", Walter Fagoaga

“State or market: Dilemma of rationalities”, Walter Fagoaga

The sociologist, Walter Fagoaga, spoke this Tuesday about the State and the market, pointing out that the latter is a necessary social actor, which is why a debate is created as to which of the two should lead the designs of a society.

What is more important, economic or social? “This has been a fundamental historical, ethical, ideological, political and sociological debate”said Fagoaga.

The sociologist recalled that it was the ARENA party from its first government, which began to promote reforms from a technocracy that had been formed through the Chileans and the Washington consensus.

I explain that the Washington Consensus raised situations such as fiscal discipline, that the States were controlled, the increase in taxes, investment without obstacles, and privatized state companies, among others.

“The reforms, at least in El Salvador, focused only on three terms, the privatization of state companies, price liberalization and little state investment; and that of commercial liberation. The State was not modernized, it was privatized, which is something else”said Fagoaga.

Finally, he pointed out that neither the social institutions nor the State were strengthened, but rather elements of bureaucracy were simply coined and equality was not promoted, that is, the famous overflow theory was built.

See the full statements:

