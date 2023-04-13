Since 1852, the year of birth of the “Public Safety Guard Corps“, the State Police Corps silently offers its service with dedication and great humanityalways ready to protect and support us, guaranteeing order and public safety, sometimes even putting their lives at risk in the fulfillment of their duty”.

The message is from the president of the Province of Chieti, Francis Menna.

“In all these years the State Police Corps has contributed decisively, even in the most dramatic phases of Italy’s history, to the cohesion of the nation guaranteeing the safety of all citizens, the protection of fundamental freedoms, attention to the weakest groups, the pursuit of the common good, the maintenance of public order and safety while ensuring at the same time the progress and collective well-being and of the individual people. A heritage and a precious example for each of us!

And it is to them, to the Women and Men of the State Police Corps, that I say thank you! I pay homage to them, and I also pay homage to the memory of those who paid for the affirmation of our security with the most precious asset, Life! I therefore address a thought and a prayer to the over 2,500 police officers who have sacrificed their lives over the years in defense of the law.

Their names have been joined this year by that of the assistant chief coordinator Dominic Zorzino who a month ago lost his life trying to save a man who had fallen with his car into a canal. I express my closeness to the fallen, the wounded and their families … and to the entire State Police Corps and their families I extend my heartfelt best wishes and my heartfelt thanks. Thank you for what you do every day and for always being there.

In renewing my gratitude to them and in expressing my emotion for the touching notes of theOrchestra of Kiev who accompanied the ceremony, I also sincerely thank the Chief of Police of Chieti, Francesco DeCiccothe Prefect of Chieti, Mario Della Cioppa for the fruitful and commendable service they carry out every day and for the constant presence, and theNational Association of State Policethe mayors and the schools for having attended this important appointment”.