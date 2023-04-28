Steam navigation: Guardian Council for the preservation of the Dresden White Fleet founded

Right on time for the start of the season on May 1st, the White Fleet Dresden presented support. Twelve volunteers from business , politics and science form a so-called Guardian Council. This is to advise and support the White Fleet in order to preserve the traditions of steam navigation. These supporters include former prime minister Stanislaw Tillich, the former rector of the TU Dresden, Hans Müller-Steinhagen, and Nicole Scholze from the White Fleet Dresden association.

Like many Saxons, his childhood was associated with the steamboats on the Elbe, Tillich said. The machines, which still function after more than a century, testified to “successful engineering”. One of the most important tasks for him is to help ensure that the special ships can continue to be used and meet new requirements. For the President of the Guardian Council, Robert Straubhaar, it is a kind of godparenthood for children. He is primarily concerned with maintaining the structure of the fleet.