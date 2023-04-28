Are you on a diet and not losing weight? The truth about why we get fat

Do you constantly diet but see that you can’t lose weight without understanding why? That’s why it happens.

Put on weight it’s a existential problem that affects most people. We all ask ourselves the question: why do we gain weight, even for no reason and we can’t lose weight? There may be many answers to this question and we will try to analyze every detail to get a complete picture. A first determining factor could certainly be a slow and inefficient metabolism.

As the expert dietician of the project explains Woman balanceArianna Rossoniby metabolism we mean all those body reactions which include both those anabolic of growth and catabolic of “destructionneither”. In other words, the metabolism would be “that energy state that reflects a person’s oxidizing capacity and therefore his or her ability to burn calories“.

Metabolism depends on three factors: the basal metabolic rate it is what a person burns standing still; and the caloric share what his organs need to function,”It is a share that each of us owns – needs Rossoni – and what it takes for mere survival“.

On average we would be between 1000 e 1300 calories for the donnedepending on theage and of muscle mass, and between 1200 e 1600 for the men; the timei.e. the thermogenesis induced with the diet, which concerns the calories dissipated with digestion; there large variable amount which depends onphysical activity practicedunderstood both as a sport and as a banal daily movement.

Why do we get fat by dieting? The answer

Metabolism certainly varies from person to person and is efficient in each in a different way. In general “you can change your metabolism“, Arianna reassures us. thephysical activity is very important,”the more you move, the more calories you burn“.

“Sport also affects the basal metabolic rate“, not just on the overall calorie count. The basal metabolic rate changes and depends on the amount of muscle mass that a person has: “the more muscles you have, the greater this will be“. An athlete with the same age, sex, height and weight as a sedentary person will have a higher basal metabolic rate because he has more muscle mass ”. But there are some variables which cannot be changed: one of these is the sex.

“Slow metabolism doesn’t exist” – says the expert. There may be one genetic or habit component of life unfavorable to it. “A person who has never played sports in his entire life, who is perhaps also thin as a definition of weight on the scale, but has a low percentage of muscle mass, will find that it is more difficult for him to maintain good physical shape and gain weight faster”.

For metabolism to take effect, it must train in a programmatic, structured way and with progressive loads. Training, in order to be profitable, must also be constant and made on purpose for the person. Aerobic activities they are essential activities to train the heart and reduce stress, but it would be better to prefer workouts that stimulate muscle growth.

It would not be correct to talk about a fast metabolism. “Eat what you want – explains Arianna – it also depends on what is meant”. Junk food and industrialized foods are negative for the composition of the raw materials. “So they are bad even if, in fact, you are satisfying your metabolic needs: it is important to do it with foods that can be defined as healthy”. Furthermore, also theage counts: “As we age, there is a progressive decrease in muscle mass, so the metabolism also inevitably decreases”.

If the diet is too much rigid, unbalanced or deficient in one or more macronutrientsyou could lose weight faster, but often recovering it with interest over a long period. Diets drasticfollow without indication of a professionalthey reveal themselves bankruptcy and slow down the metabolism. Furthermore “fasting does not speed up the metabolism” – explains Rossoni -. But “there are some intermittent fasting practices, such as the practice of 16 hours of fasting plus 8 of refeeding, or the one that foresees 5 days of normocaloric and 2 of hypocaloric”.

Eating often can be the solution to prevent the classics hunger pangs, but what matters is always thedaily caloric intake seen in its entirety. To lose weight you need a caloric deficitwhich we will only have when the calories entered are less than those expended. If we want a higher metabolism we should pay attention to the lifestyle, sport practiced and body composition: the more muscle we have, the more calories we burn.

