Stellantis dispute, confrontation with the Government for the relaunch of factories – Companies

“At this point we have to evaluate well that kind of commitments Stellantis takes to ensure not only the tightness, but the future development of the automotive sector in Italy. Not exclusively agreements for each individual plant, but a unified vision to guarantee the creation of a single automotive hub in our country, capable of stay in hybridizationotherwise we become contractor coachbuilders for others”. So the regional councilor for economic development and work, Vincenzo Collaat the end of the meeting, in Rome, convened by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Ursowith representatives of six regions where they are present production sites of the Stellantis Group.

In Emilia-Romagna the establishments concerned are those of Maserati in Modena and the VM of Cento (Fe)in addition to the components that affect establishments such as the Magneti Marelli.

“In this country such an articulated comparison has never been made- Colla acknowledged-. In Italy Stellantis has always carried out bilateral discussions, never institutional ones, with the entire supply chain. In the United States it was not like this and neither in France, it is Italy that has never managed to make a strategic agreement with them for the country system”.

Emilia-Romagna sites

The councilor then turned his gaze to the productive realities of Emilia-Romagna. “Ferrari goes well and continues to invest, even in new technologies transition to electric– said Colla-. With VM, we asked for the new industrial location to be managed in an orderly manner, avoiding social impacts”.

The concerns concern instead Maserati“where it is essential to guarantee the maintenance and increase of engineering, research and design, with investments also on electrical transition– explained the councilor -. We need to pay attention to the issue of development and production of luxury cars, because from there we go on to small cars and therefore we need to ask Stellantis to continue and develop design and research in Italy. Furthermore – he added – I requested that there be guarantees on the whole supply chain, we need to understand what project Stellantis has on the components”.

“It would be very positive – Colla concluded – to see an agreement with Government, Stellantis, Regions and trade union organizationsthe. Emilia-Romagna is available to support this process”.

