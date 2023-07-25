Still rolling on: Mick Jagger zum 80.

He was successful very early on. But what would have become of the Rolling Stones frontman if he hadn’t been caught peeing publicly on a gas station wall? In 1965, along with his then bandmates Brian Jones and Bill Wyman, Mick Jagger was charged with causing a public nuisance. They probably won’t mind the fine, as this incident cements the Rolling Stones’ image as “bad guys” and provides fans with proof that Jagger and company are rebels. Shortly thereafter, their song “(I can’t get no) Satisfaction” provided the band with a worldwide breakthrough – and became the anthem of a whole generation. The former economics student has always known whether something is really worthwhile. Mick Jagger combines two talents that don’t often harmonize with each other: on the one hand he is the cool calculator and businessman, on the other hand he is the charismatic frontman of a band whose image is to offend people everywhere and at all times. Giving the bad guys is also brilliant calculation, because the terrain of the “good boys” is already occupied by the Beatles. How much acting it meant for Mick Jagger to be unrestrained, he may not be able to answer that himself. He later downplays that scandalous period, saying they were nothing more than a “teen pop band” and never thought of being rebellious. Birth at the train station For Mick Jagger’s friend and Stones guitarist Brian Jones, this “harmless teen band” ended in drug addiction and his tragic death in 1969. Together with himself and his other pal Keith Richards, Mick Jagger started the Rolling Stones after earning a few spurs as a singer in Alexis Korner’s blues band. According to legend, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards met … Read full article »

