Adidas Basketball Unveils Chapter 03: Minimalist Aesthetics and New Innovations

Adidas Basketball Unveils New Chapter 03 Collection by Jerry Lorenzo

Adidas Basketball, under the guidance of designer Jerry Lorenzo, has introduced the latest installment of its Chapter 03 series. Continuing the theme of “returning to the original heart Remember the Why,” the collection pays tribute to the things we love. This summer, the collection embraces minimalist aesthetics, high-quality materials, and innovative ideas.

The collection features comfortable clothing with classic silhouettes in a new mustard yellow color. Alongside the clothing line, Adidas also introduces the new colorway for the Harden Vol. 7 basketball shoe and a new shoe model called adidas Crazy IIInfinity.

The Chapter 03 series focuses on the outline, function, and color of the clothing through a minimalist style. The loose and comfortable garments are embellished with hidden design details, like classic logo badges, hidden side zipper pockets, and ribbed cuffs and hem designs. These details enhance the visual appeal of the apparel, showcasing exquisite craftsmanship.

The popular Harden Vol. 7 shoe is now available in a bold and avant-garde mustard yellow colorway. With its unique shape and vibrant color, the Harden Vol. 7 breaks boundaries between sports and everyday life. Additionally, Adidas introduces the eye-catching adidas Crazy IIInfinity, which boasts a simple black and white color scheme and is enhanced with zipper mesh for improved comfort.

Adidas Basketball Chapter 03 is set to be released on July 26. Fans and enthusiasts can stay tuned for the release to get their hands on the latest collection.

