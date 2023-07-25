Home » Adidas Basketball Unveils Chapter 03: Minimalist Aesthetics and New Innovations
Entertainment

Adidas Basketball Unveils Chapter 03: Minimalist Aesthetics and New Innovations

by admin
Adidas Basketball Unveils Chapter 03: Minimalist Aesthetics and New Innovations

Adidas Basketball Unveils New Chapter 03 Collection by Jerry Lorenzo

Adidas Basketball, under the guidance of designer Jerry Lorenzo, has introduced the latest installment of its Chapter 03 series. Continuing the theme of “returning to the original heart Remember the Why,” the collection pays tribute to the things we love. This summer, the collection embraces minimalist aesthetics, high-quality materials, and innovative ideas.

The collection features comfortable clothing with classic silhouettes in a new mustard yellow color. Alongside the clothing line, Adidas also introduces the new colorway for the Harden Vol. 7 basketball shoe and a new shoe model called adidas Crazy IIInfinity.

The Chapter 03 series focuses on the outline, function, and color of the clothing through a minimalist style. The loose and comfortable garments are embellished with hidden design details, like classic logo badges, hidden side zipper pockets, and ribbed cuffs and hem designs. These details enhance the visual appeal of the apparel, showcasing exquisite craftsmanship.

The popular Harden Vol. 7 shoe is now available in a bold and avant-garde mustard yellow colorway. With its unique shape and vibrant color, the Harden Vol. 7 breaks boundaries between sports and everyday life. Additionally, Adidas introduces the eye-catching adidas Crazy IIInfinity, which boasts a simple black and white color scheme and is enhanced with zipper mesh for improved comfort.

Adidas Basketball Chapter 03 is set to be released on July 26. Fans and enthusiasts can stay tuned for the release to get their hands on the latest collection.

See also  2023/4/8 - raps in the theme of the Easter weekend

You may also like

The Cipolletti Independent Film Festival is coming

Dazzling Debut: Lina Luace Shines on Stage at...

Helinox Announces 2023 Summer Series ‘Glow Edition’ with...

Study sees traces of climate change in July...

Bad Bunny and adidas Release New Color ‘Chalky...

The WHO alerts to a positive case of...

American Heartland: Oklahoma to Build Massive $2 Billion...

Converse and ADER ERROR Launch New Joint Capsule...

Three million tickets to activate the logistics of...

Adidas and Yeezy Collaboration Sees Massive Profits, with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy