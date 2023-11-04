Stimulus Checks of Up to $650 Available for Pennsylvania Residents: Here’s How to Apply

Pennsylvania Residents Eligible for Stimulus Check of Up to $650

In Pennsylvania, aid is being distributed to qualifying resident families in the form of stimulus checks, with some residents potentially receiving up to $650. This supplemental refund is granted to several homeowners and can be claimed until the end of 2023, according to the Department of Revenue. However, interested parties must adhere to certain established rules in order to receive assistance.

One of the requirements is that homeowners must have an income limit of $35,000 annually, while tenants must have an annual income limit of $15,000. Additionally, half of Social Security income is excluded from consideration. Lastly, applicants must be residents of the state of Pennsylvania.

The amounts granted will vary depending on the annual income of each individual. Homeowners with incomes between $0 and $18,000 will receive a stimulus check of up to $650. Those with incomes between $8,001 and $15,000 may receive a maximum refund of $500, while those with incomes between $15,001 and $18,000 could receive a maximum refund of $300. Homeowners earning between $18,001 and $35,000 will receive a sum of $250.

For renters, the stimulus check amount is also set at $650 for those with incomes between $0 and $8,000.

It is important to note that this program aims to provide greater benefit to the state’s older adults, a policy that has been in place since 1971.

Interested parties are urged to submit their applications to the Department of Revenue before December 31, 2023, to be considered for the stimulus check.