The police have now located a burglar in Stein. An initially unknown person breaks into a shop on Spitzleitenweg late in the evening. He sets off the alarm system and, according to police, also injures himself when he breaks the window. He then flees without any prey before the first patrol arrives. The Nuremberg-West police later found a 35-year-old with injuries to his hands and arrested him as an urgent suspect.

