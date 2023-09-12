Store, headquarters of the 1st Traditional Ancestral Medicine Congress – breaking latest news

The Constitution of the Republic of Ecuador, in its article 366, guarantees ancestral and alternative health practices, therefore, the Zonal Coordination 7 Health has organized the I International Congress of Traditional Ancestral Medicine of the Abya Yala Peoples. The event will feature exhibitors from America and Europe.

The purpose of the Congress is to strengthen the practices, knowledge, knowledge of healing and comprehensive healing and, above all, the functionality in community health care and its contribution to the development of interculturality in the national health system.

Gina Alexandra Cueva, Zonal 7 Health coordinator, said that the activity will take place from Tuesday, September 19 to Thursday, September 21. It will be divided into two phases: the first will be the conference part, which will take place for two days at the UTPL Convention Center; and, second, on the 21st it will be related to the practice and the event will be held at the Sharashi waterfall in the Saraguro canton.

“We will have around 10 professionals in ancestral medicine from different countries in Latin America and Europe. Those interested can register through the link https://forms.gle/zunrXLbSPaLF28Jy6,” she said.

He added that the activity is aimed at people who work in ancestral medicine, doctors and students.

The congress has the endorsement of the Private Technical University of Loja. Angelica Arrobo Rodas, professor in the Medicine Area of ​​the alma mater He indicated that this activity is an example of the coordinated work carried out by the university with the State Portfolio.

“The idea is also to offer students a training space framed within the Constitution to respond to comprehensive training that supports spaces of ancestral wisdom to rescue and enhance them,” he said.

For her part, María Soledad León, responsible for health promotion of the Zonal coordination, pointed out that there are around 200 citizens in the three provinces (El Oro, Loja and Zamora Chinchipe) in ancestral medicine, between men and women, who They provide their contingent in coordination with officials from all operational units.

“These people meet some parameters so that they can be certified in this health work,” he warned.

Men and women of ancient wisdom Midwives and Midwives

Canton Loja 35 Canton Loja 34

11D03 Catamayo-Chaguarpamba-Olmedo-Paltas 21 11D03 Catamayo-Chaguarpamba-Olmedo-Paltas

11D05 Spindle 3 11D04 Celica-Pindal-Puyango

11D06 Calva-Gonzanamá-Quilanga 13 11D05 Espíndola 11

11D07 Macará 5 11D06 Calva-Gonzanamá-Quilanga 6

11D08 Saraguro 28 11D07 Macará 2

11D08 Saraguro 13

