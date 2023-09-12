Emma Coronel Aispuro, Wife of ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, Set to Be Released from Prison

Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of notorious Mexican drug trafficker Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, is set to be released from prison on Wednesday, September 13th, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Coronel was sentenced to three years in prison and four years of supervised release in November 2021 after pleading guilty to drug trafficking and money laundering charges related to her husband’s narcotics empire.

Before her sentencing, Coronel addressed the court, expressing deep remorse for her involvement with Guzmán and the Sinaloa Cartel, and the potential harm caused to citizens of the United States. She accepted full responsibility for her actions and pleaded with the judge to consider her twin daughters, who would be forced to grow up without their parents.

Prosecutors had initially sought a 48-month prison term, below the minimum sentencing guidelines, along with five years of supervised release and forfeiture of $1.5 million. They considered several factors, including Coronel’s minimal role in the conspiracy and her lack of prior criminal record. Furthermore, Guzmán had quickly cleared her of responsibility following her arrest, saving the government time and resources in trial preparation.

The judge ultimately went below the prosecutors’ recommendation, taking into account Coronel’s young age when she married Guzmán at 18 after meeting him as a minor at 17. During the sentencing hearing, the judge wished Coronel luck, hoping that she would raise her twin girls in a different environment than the one she had experienced up until that point.

Emma Coronel, a dual U.S.-Mexican citizen, was arrested in February at Dulles International Airport and has been detained since then. Currently, she is located at a Residential Reentry Management facility in Long Beach, California.

As Coronel’s release date approaches, the Federal Bureau of Prisons has declined to provide specific details for privacy and security reasons. However, many will be closely watching what the future holds for the wife of one of the world‘s most infamous drug lords.

