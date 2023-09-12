Department of Homeland Security Extends Re-Registration Periods for Temporary Protected Status to Six Nationalities

MIAMI. The Department of Homeland Security USA extended re-registration periods to Temporary Protected Status, TPS, to citizens of six nationalities, according to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, as part of the humanitarian program for people who are in conditions of forced migration.

The TPS designation granted to the six nationalities also indicates the 18-month re-registration period that they must complete on the scheduled date. The deadline set by the Department on June 21 is extended for four of the nationalities.

TPS for six nationalities

The extensions of TPS re-registration are as follows:

– The Savior now extends through March 9, 2025. Previously, the 60-day re-enrollment period was from July 12, 2023, to September 10, 2023)

– Haiti now extends until August 3, 2024.

– Honduras It now extends for 18 months, from January 6, 2024, to July 5, 2025. Previously, the 60-day re-registration period was from November 6, 2023, to January 5, 2024.

– Nepal It now extends for 18 months, from December 25, 2023, to June 24, 2025. Previously, the re-registration period was 60 days, from October 24, 2023, to December 23, 2024.

– Nicaragua It now extends for 18 months, from January 6, 2024, to July 5, 2025. Previously, the re-registration period was 60 days, from November 6, 2023, to January 5, 2024.

– Sudan now extends until April 19, 2025.

USA: respect deadlines

The US Citizenship and Immigration Service requests citizens not to make the process to re-register for TPS until the period assigned to the respective country begins, since “the application cannot be awarded before the indicated date,” it warns.

In addition, it specifies that it will soon publish notification in the Federal Register about this extension of the re-registration periods.

They were granted the TPS extension until 2024.

The re-registration was reported on June 21 when the Department of Homeland Security published notifications from the Federal Register, in which it was announced the cessation of cancellations of the designations of El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua, to opt for the Temporary Protected Status, from the years 2017 and 2018, and which would be effective on June 9, 2023.

Temporary Protected Status (TPS) is a temporary immigration status for eligible foreigners from designated countries, whose procedure established by the US Congress allows the Attorney General to provide this benefit to foreign citizens in the US, who are temporarily unable to return to their countries, due to armed conflicts, environmental disasters, or other extraordinary conditions, such as situations of political persecution and humanitarian emergencies, such as the case of Venezuela.

