After National Currency Gains Momentum, it Faces Decline Against US Dollar

After the national currency advanced with momentum, today it fell against the US currency

By: Luis Flores

According to the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), the Mexican peso returns to the terrain of losses against the dollar as investors seek to avoid risk assets following news of China‘s economy.

Banxico specified that the national currency depreciates 0.47 percent, so the exchange rate is located at 17.35 units. On Monday the Mexican peso closed at 5:30 p.m.

According to the latest survey of fund managers by Bank of America, the market is undergoing a dramatic change with investors because they prefer to play it safe by opting for the United States market.

The markets are also awaiting the publication of the new data on inflation in the United States that will be announced on September 13.

PRICE OF THE EURO IN BANKS OF MEXICO

Banco de México FIX: Buy $18.6527 – Sell: $18.6527

Banco Azteca: Buy: $17.75 – Sell: $20.04

BBVA: Buy: $16.86 – Sell: $19.17

Inbursa: Buy: $18.50 – Sell: $20.00

Banorte: Buy: $18.10 – Sell: $19.10

Santander: Buy: $19.30 – Sell: $20.50

Banregio: Buy: $19.10 – Sell: $20.70

Banbajío: Buy: $19.31 – Sell: $20.63

Intercam: Buy: $18.07 – Sell: $19.09

Monex: Buy: $17.64 – Sell: $19.51

Scotiabank: Buy: $17.60 – Sell: $19.90

Citibanamex: Buy: $18.34 – Sell: $18.86

EXCHANGE RATE DOLLAR

BBVA Mexico – 16.62 pesos for purchase and 17.52 pesos for sale

Citibanamex – 16.77 pesos for purchase and 17.75 pesos for sale

Banco Azteca – 16.60 pesos for purchase and 17.49 pesos for sale

Banorte – 16.35 pesos for purchase and 17.85 pesos for sale

Banca Afirme – 16.40 pesos for purchase and 17.90 pesos for sale

Scotiabank – 16.30 pesos for purchase and 18.20 pesos for sale

For this Tuesday, September 12, the best bank to sell Dollars is Banorte. To buy them is Banco Afirme.

It must be remembered that the price of the dollar is updated throughout the day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

