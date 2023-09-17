Stories of improvement of Venezuelan citizens – breaking latest news

Lourdes Iparraguirre, president of the Community of Venezuelans in Loja.

The city of Loja becomes a city of stay for those who, for some reason, had to leave their country of origin. Lourdes Iparraguirre Vargas is Venezuelan; Currently, she runs an organization and with her compatriots they fight for a better future outside of her nation.

Lourdes Iparraguirre is president of the Community of Venezuelans in Loja. Her story is almost the same as that of other Venezuelan citizens, who, for some years, due to the crisis in their country, emigrated in search of a place to live and work.

In dialogue with Diario Crónica, he said that he is from Falcón state, located on the Venezuelan coast, an area with large fishing production, also the third in the production of bovine milk and melon.

With great nostalgia he remembers his hometown. He has been in Loja for seven years, he was able to obtain his regularization.

Currently offering balloon decoration courses, it has received several contracts from the Municipality of Loja.

Projects

Iparraguirre Vargas said that the organization he presides is made up of around 400 people, and was created in 2017, by a group of Venezuelans.

They are also part of the Human Mobility Network, since then they have been working and developing some projects to solve one of the main problems that their compatriots are going through, being able to obtain regularization.

In its beginnings, the Jipiro Recreational Park was the meeting point to exchange experiences, and mainly socialize some legal issues.

Harbor

In Loja, there are around 1,500 Venezuelan citizens. Although, it is difficult to quantify the exact number, because some are just passing through. They arrive in Ecuador, but their objective is to go to another country like, for example, Peru.

The leader of the Community of Venezuelans in Loja also pointed out that a year ago there was a call for her compatriots to carry out the “immigration registration”, but not everyone was able to do so because they did not have an updated passport or Venezuelan ID. They will continue the efforts to obtain the required documentation. (YO)

