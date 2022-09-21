Scampia and uterus for rent. Storm on the former Benevento parliamentarian Nunzia De Girolamo for a sentence pronounced during the broadcast “Piazza Pulita” broadcast on La7 on 15 September. The clip with the intervention yesterday bounced on social profiles. “I am absolutely against gestation for others – said De Girolamo – but I am against heterosexuals and homosexuals because I come from a region where I already imagine Scampia, where women stop selling hashish and begin to sell the uterus, so I’m terrified from the distortions of this country and I stick to the Constitution “.