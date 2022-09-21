The animated series “Sonic Prime”, a collaboration between SEGA and Netflix, released a new trailer yesterday (20), and the trailer will be launched this winter.

The animation was produced by Canadian production company WildBrain. Netflix first released “Sonic Prime” in February last year, with a total of 24 episodes. The story will be a journey of Sonic’s self-discovery and self-redemption, as well as an exciting adventure.

In addition to seeing Sonic in the film, you can also see another popular character, Shadow, and the villain, Doctor Egghead.

In addition to “Sonic Prime”, Sonic’s latest game “Sonic Unknown Frontier” will also be released on November 8th. At that time, whether these two plans can play a 1+1>2 effect can be observed.