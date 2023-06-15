STOXX Europe 600 ETF: The best ETF funds on the STOXX Europe 600

BNP, Lyxor, iShares and Co. – the best STOXX Europe 600 ETFs

For long-term wealth accumulation, we recommend an accumulating STOXX Europe 600 ETF – for example the Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) UCITS ETF (ISIN LU0908500753/WKN LYX0Q0 ). The ETF is launched in Luxembourg, income is reinvested (accumulated) and the index is fully physically replicated. With an annual total expense ratio (TER) of 0.07 percent, the Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) UCITS ETF is the cheapest ETF on the STOXX Europe 600.

You pay a little more for the BNP Paribas Easy STOXX Europe 600 UCITS ETF (ISIN FR0011550193/WKN A1W37K ): The investment in the ETF of the major French bank BNP Paribas costs 0.20 percent per year. Launched in France, the ETF synthetically replicates the STOXX Europe 600 and reinvests returns in fund assets (accumulating). The BNP Paribas ETF performed best during the Corona crisis. The price has not collapsed as much as the other ETFs on the STOXX Europe 600.

Incidentally, other good accumulating ETFs are: Xtrackers STOXX Europe 600 UCITS ETF 1C (ISIN LU0328475792/WKN DBX1A7) and the Amundi STOXX Europe 600 UCITS ETF EUR (C) (ISIN LU1681040223/WKN A2H57X), which shares the index with the BNP Paribas ETF replicates synthetically.

By far the largest ETF on the STOXX Europe 600 in terms of fund volume is the iShares STOXX Europe 600 UCITS ETF (DE) (ISIN DE0002635307/WKN 263530) issued in Germany. This also physically replicates the European index, but unlike the ETFs mentioned above, it distributes the income. With a TER of 0.20 percent pa, it costs the same as the BNP Paribas ETF. Another good distributing ETF is the Lyxor 1 STOXX® Europe 600 UCITS ETF (ISIN LU0908500753/WKN LYX0Q0).

Our recommendation: If you want the income from your STOXX Europe 600 ETF to be distributed regularly, then we recommend the iShares STOXX Europe 600 UCITS ETF (DE). It is the largest ETF on the STOXX Europe 600. As an accumulating ETF, the Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) UCITS ETF Acc is perfect for long-term capital accumulation and is also the cheapest ETF.