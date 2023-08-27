Tropical Storm Idalia Threatens Western Cuba and Yucatan Peninsula with Heavy Rains

MIAMI, Florida – Tropical Storm Idalia, which formed near Cozumel, Mexico, on Sunday, poses a threat of heavy rains in parts of western Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula, as reported by the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

As per the latest bulletin released on Sunday at 1:00 pm CT, the storm was located 80 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Weather experts anticipate that the tropical storm will further intensify into a hurricane by Tuesday as it moves towards the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

A Tropical Storm Warning is currently in effect for the Yucatan Peninsula, spanning from Tulum to Río Lagartos, including Cozumel, as well as Pinar del Rio in Cuba. Additionally, a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the Isle of Youth in Cuba.

To give an idea of the expected rainfall, the system is likely to bring 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated totals exceeding 6 inches, to parts of eastern Yucatán. Similarly, western Cuba is expected to experience 3 to 6 inches of rainfall, potentially reaching over 10 inches in isolated areas.

Furthermore, portions of Florida’s west coast, the Florida Panhandle, and southern Georgia are expected to receive 3 to 6 inches of rainfall from Tuesday through Wednesday, with localized totals surpassing 10 inches.

Weather conditions are also predicted to deteriorate across portions of the Carolinas on Wednesday and Thursday, leading to heavy rainfall. This precipitation can result in flash flooding, urban flooding, and landslides in western Cuba.

In addition, parts of Florida’s west coast, the Florida Panhandle, and southeastern United States should be prepared for flash flooding and scattered urban flooding from Tuesday through Thursday.

Meanwhile, Andrea Romero and Tairy Ynoa are sharing comprehensive information on hurricanes, giving listeners the necessary details to stay informed and prepared.

The current Atlantic hurricane season commenced on June 1 and will conclude on November 30. Currently, Hurricane Franklin is moving north in the Atlantic after passing through the Dominican Republic.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the forecast for this season anticipates the occurrence of 14 to 21 named storms, out of which 6 to 11 may strengthen into hurricanes, with 2 to 5 potentially reaching a significant intensity of category 3 to 5.

So far, eight tropical storms have formed during this season, including Arlene, Bret, Cindy, Don, Emily, Franklin, Gert, and Harold. Among these, only Don and Franklin managed to intensify into hurricanes.

As the tropical storm approaches, residents and authorities in the affected regions are urged to stay updated with the latest weather advisories and take necessary precautions to ensure safety.

