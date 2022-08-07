STRAMBINO

Less than a month before the start of the fifth edition of Strambinaria, scheduled from 2 to 4 September, the organizers of “Frame – Scientific Divulgations” in Turin, on 2 August only sent the confirmation email to one party (for reasons logistics) of the dozens of scholars who will be able to participate in the three days of Folle di Scienza work and meetings. While the definition of the program continues, the municipal council of Strambino has decided to grant the association a contribution of 2,000 euros for the organization, considering that it is an important cultural event of scientific comparison, given that dozens of professionals arrive in Strambino of science communication from all over Italy and meet to discuss the issues and methods of scientific dissemination in the various areas of respective competence and involvement of the population, already found with the success of participation in the past four years. This municipal contribution is in addition to the more economically significant contribution once again granted by the Compagnia San Paolo Foundation of Turin. “We are back to work with the Municipality of Strambino – said the organizers – to carry out the fifth edition with two spin-offs dedicated to dissemination in schools and the third mission on the afternoon of Thursday 1 September”. Frame returns to Strambino after having participated in similar events from Genoa to Mantua, from Milan to Rome, from Trento to Turin, where the group of science communicators was born. At Strambino this year the Frame proposes two spin-offs born from the discussions of the last edition, on which two selected groups are working. «Frame is engaged in the crazy enterprise of gathering the community of science communicators and disseminators in Strambino to discuss and work together for three days. In these five years – it was emphasized – the world has changed and we have changed. We are more, we have faced demanding challenges, gone through difficult times and experimented with new models and means of communication. But that’s not all. So, let’s imagine and build the near future of science communication, starting from the fifth edition of Strambinaria ». –