Street dweller drowned in the Cravo River in La Iguana Park – news

On Sunday afternoon, the community informed the Police radio station about the presence of a body which was submerged in an arm of the Cravo Sur River, in the vicinity of La Iguana Park in the city of Yopal.

After learning of the situation, homicide personnel went to the scene where they found the body of a man, who according to his physical characteristics may be Carlos Miguel Laya Bolívar, 20 years old and of Venezuelan nationality, who would have died. drowned.

The alert about the identity of the deceased arose after one of the uniformed officers of the quadrant who went to the technical inspection, related him to a fight where he was involved days ago, there he had been injured with a bottle, causing a wound to his left eyebrow, which was evident in the body.

According to police information, Laya Bolívar was a consumer and a person in manifest vulnerability, who had two entries in the Oral Accusatory Penal System – SPOA as accused of damage to another’s property and qualified theft.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

