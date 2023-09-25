Hervè Barmasse in Courmayeur to participate in the SCARPA – Sport Marketing News event

SCARPA ed Hervè Barmasse together in the heart of Mont Blanc to talk about the beauty of the mountains and the love for challenges at high altitude.

In the spectacular setting of Skyway Monte Bianco in Courmayeur (AO), Saturday 30 September (from 11.30 am) Barmasse will hold a talk full of spectacular films and images, talking about his life experiences, his adventures in the mountains of the world, the challenge of the impossible and what is hidden in the “behind the scenes” of mountaineering, where the courage of decisions is always intertwined with the fragility and fear of man.

The meeting – scheduled at the Alpine Cinema room of Skyway Mont Blanc at 2,173 meters above sea level and already sold out – will be moderated by the journalist Luca Castaldini with interventions by the President of SCARPA Sandro Parisotto and the CEO Diego Bolzonello.

With this appointment we officially inaugurate the collaboration between SCARPA, leading Italian company in the production of mountain and outdoor footwear, and Skyway Monte Biancoa partnership that will bring some institutional and sporting events of the Asolo brand to Courmayeur over the next three years.

The new consortium born at the foot of Mont Blanc combines the tradition of SCARPA’s Made in Italy footwear with the excellence of engineering and the highest mountain in Italy of Skyway Monte Bianco. Two realities that share the value of the mountains and respect for the Alpine environment and its fragile ecosystem.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

