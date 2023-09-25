Jeep is preparing to launch the Wagoneer S in 2024, the premium rival of the BMW iX, but also of the Range Rover Sport

Listen to the audio version of the article

Jeep is preparing to compete on equal terms with premium electric models such as the BMW iX, but also the Audi Q8 e-tron or the Mercedes EQS and other Chinese brands’ models with the new Wagoneer S, a 600-litre premium electric SUV CV of power that will drive the future of the American Stellantis brand. Intended mainly for the North American market, the SUV is 5 meters long, which could also make it a rival albeit with an electrified powertrain of the flagship of the British brand, the Range Rover Sport, in addition to the BMW iX1 when it also arrives in the Old Continent and that is only during 2025.

It will be available initially in North America

Launched initially in North America during 2024, it will then be marketed albeit in a limited number of markets in Europe with both left-hand and right-hand drive, including Italy. With a range of approximately 600 km, the Wagoneer S will be the top model of the Jeep range which includes the electric Jeep Avenger already on sale and the other new product, the Recon, scheduled for 2025. To which a fourth car will be added electric that Jeep CEO Christian Meunier described at the Detroit Motor Show as a look at the future of the brand which will offer an electric-only range in Europe from 2030.

Built on the STLA Lage platform

The Wagoneer S will be one of the first Jeep models to be based on Stellantis Group’s new STLA Large architecture. The flagship version will also be available with a number of premium features. It will have a power of 600 hp and will be able to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in around 3.5 seconds. It should also be remembered that in the United States, Jeep also has two other top-of-the-range models available, the Wagoneer and the Grand Wagoneer, which have brought the historic model on sale in 1962 back into vogue as the basis for the family of premium SUVs.