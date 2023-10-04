Unity and Confidence Shine at China‘s National Day Celebration

Unity is strength, and confidence is stronger than gold. These words echoed through the reception celebrating the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, as General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of working together in unity and strengthening confidence in moving forward. His powerful message inspired millions of people to embark on a new journey, a new era of meritorious service.

Throughout the National Day holiday, various regions in China held activities to showcase development achievements and bolster confidence. Efforts were intensified to ensure the stable supply and prices of essential commodities, boosting market confidence. Cultural tourism and catering consumption were in high demand, with people enjoying the beauty of nature, visiting scenic landscapes, and exploring the fields to partake in the joy of harvest. The entire land of China is brimming with new vitality.

The achievements and goals set during the National Day holiday continue to inspire and motivate people. In Hangzhou, Zhejiang, the Qiaoxi historical and cultural district was renovated, giving new life to the area. Interactive experiences of intangible cultural heritage, such as tea ordering skills and guqin playing, as well as neighborhood cultural festival activities, attracted enthusiastic participation from both Chinese and foreign tourists and athletes. The Asian Games became not only a source of entertainment but also a catalyst for personal growth and inspiration. Citizens like Zhang Fan expressed their hopes that the Asian Games would showcase China‘s development achievements to the world and provide athletes with an unforgettable experience in the picturesque Zhejiang.

In Rugao City, Jiangsu Province, visitors gathered in a farmhouse to watch the Asian Games games together. They not only cheered for the athletes but also drew inspiration from their fighting spirit. For them, the Asian Games became a symbol of dedication to their own daily duties in protecting the safety of people’s lives and property.

In the Sports School of Xiangtan City, Hunan Province, young gymnasts watched the Asian Games athletes on TV, and their dreams were ignited. Inspired by their peers’ outstanding performances, they vowed to train harder and aspire to one day participate in the Asian Games themselves. This determination exemplifies the impact of the games on the younger generation.

Throughout Ningxia, cultural venues and scenic spots embraced the National Day theme and held colorful celebration activities. The atmosphere was festive and warm, expressing good expectations for the country’s development. At the Pedestrian Street of Xinhua Business District in Yinchuan City, a thousand-person chorus event celebrating the beautiful mountains and rivers created a lively atmosphere. People from all walks of life passionately sang songs that praised development achievements and expressed their patriotism.

The consumption during the National Day holiday continued to heat up, releasing market vitality. Qingdao City in Shandong Province witnessed crowded scenic spots and bustling consumer places. Laoshan Scenic Area, Polar Ocean World, and Wheat Island welcomed a significant number of visitors, surpassing the levels seen in 2019. The active market boosted passenger flow, increased popularity, and further released consumer demand.

In the scenic area of Huangyao Ancient Town, Guangxi, a restaurant experienced overwhelming demand, with queues forming outside their doors. They not only served tourists local specialties but also offered convenient carry-out pickles. The increase in tourist numbers, such as the 284.60% year-on-year increase in visitation to Huangyao Ancient Town, showcased the power of an active tourism market.

Trendy consumption scenarios and distinctive experiences attracted young consumers during the National Day holiday. Exhibitions with creative and diverse themes, such as the one in Chongqing Impression City, appealed to both locals and tourists. The various artistic and cultural experiences were popular among children, making their holidays colorful and memorable.

The Jibenggang Art Center in Lhasa, Tibet, held an art exhibition that drew a large crowd. The cafes and cultural and creative product exhibition stands also thrived, attracting visitors with their offerings. This continuous heat in the tourism market not only increased the income of businesses but also expanded the audience base and influence of the cultural industry. It injected more confidence and power into development.

Promoting rural revitalization became another focus during the National Day holiday. Regions across China extended industrial chains, connecting agriculture, culture, and tourism to upgrade the entire rural industry chain. More small villages became popular tourist destinations, showcasing local specialties and improving the rural environment. This development not only increased farmers’ income but also created a bright future for rural areas.

Lingyan Village in Changqing District, Jinan, Shandong Province, attracted tourists with their “Golden Autumn Tourism Festival.” The integrated development of agriculture, culture, and tourism became the driving force for rural revitalization. In the Sunshine Orchard of Xijiqi Village, Puyang City, Henan Province, farmers were busy picking pineapples, excited about the high-quality fruits that commanded premium prices. These developments in agriculture and tourism have not only improved the living standards of farmers but also boosted the overall development prospects of rural areas.

The National Day celebrations in China showcased unity, confidence, and determination. As achievements were celebrated and goals set, people were inspired and motivated to work towards a brighter future. The active market and vibrant consumption demonstrated the strength and potential of the Chinese economy. Through unity and confidence, China continues to stride confidently towards a prosperous future.