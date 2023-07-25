Strengthening Safe Production in Summer: Tongxiang Law Enforcement Bureau’s “Three Key Words” Approach

Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau Adheres to the “Three Key Words” and Builds a Strong Line of Defense for Safe Production in Summer

Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau recognizes the importance of maintaining safety during the summer season and is taking proactive steps to strengthen safety production. By following the policy of “safety first, prevention first, and combination of prevention and elimination,” the bureau is building a strong line of defense for safe production in the city.

1. “Strict” Enforcement of Gas Safety Measures: The bureau has initiated a special law enforcement action focused on bottled gas safety. Law enforcement inspections are being conducted on establishments that use gas within the jurisdiction. Business units found to be in violation of gas usage regulations are being ordered to rectify the issues within a specified timeframe. Alongside this, relevant responsible persons are receiving legal education on safe and standardized gas usage. The bureau aims to raise safety awareness, promote self-examination and self-correction of gas-related hazards, and eliminate potential dangers efficiently. So far, 41 gas stations and catering users have been inspected, resulting in the identification and rectification of 22 hidden dangers.

2. Strengthening Flood Control Measures: The bureau is focused on constructing a “safety line” for flood control. It has adopted a proactive approach by identifying potential safety hazards that can arise from thunderstorms, heavy rains, and strong convective weather. Visits to units, enterprises, and construction sites are being conducted to strengthen safety warning reminders and ensure the implementation of safety production responsibilities. The bureau is urging the adoption of targeted major risk prevention measures and a 24-hour on-duty system to improve the safety awareness and emergency response capabilities of team members.

3. Building a “Safety Net” on Construction Sites: The bureau, in collaboration with traffic police and other relevant departments, is implementing joint road law enforcement. The focus is on supervising the transportation of muck (construction waste) vehicles. Each vehicle is being thoroughly checked, and any violations are being promptly identified and addressed. Long-term supervision measures, including inspections and penalties, are being enforced to prevent illegal practices such as muck dripping and spilling, and non-compliance with prescribed routes. Additionally, strict compliance with dust prevention and control measures, such as the use of fog cannons, spraying, and automatic flushing, is being ensured at all construction sites to prevent dust pollution at the source.

The Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau remains steadfast in its commitment to the “three key words” of strict enforcement, defense, and proactive measures. By building a robust line of defense for safe production, the bureau aims to create a safe and secure environment for the city during the summer season and beyond.

