From 0-24:00 on July 28, 2022, no new local confirmed cases were reported in Jiangxi Province; 1 new case was cured and discharged, in Nanchang City. From January 2020 to 24:00 on July 28, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,397 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,389 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on July 28, 2022, there are 7 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0 to 24:00 on July 28, 2022, there were no new reports of imported confirmed cases in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on July 28, 2022, the province has reported a total of 41 confirmed cases imported from abroad, and a total of 37 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on July 28, 2022, there are 4 confirmed cases imported from abroad and 1 case of asymptomatic infection imported from abroad in the province, all of which are receiving isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 0 to 24:00 on July 28, 2022, 4 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were added in Jiangxi Province, all in Nanchang City; 9 cases were released from isolation and medical observation, including 8 cases in Nanchang City and 1 case in Ji’an City. As of 24:00 on July 28, 2022, there are 39 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are under quarantine medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

July 29, 2022