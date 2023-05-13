They captured a former Migration worker for “migrant trafficking”

By: Angelica Andrade

After the meticulous investigation, the entity established that a former Colombian Migration worker played a fundamental role in the organized criminal gang that was dedicated to the trafficking of migrants, through the offer of false documentation, among which are passports and citizenship cards. to be able to leave Colombia to countries such as the United States and various areas of Europe, including Spain.

Everything was based on audio discovered by the authorities, which proves that messages were issued using key words and phrases through telephone calls.

“I got a little shirt that you like for today” is one of the key messages, in which, according to investigations by the authorities, the term “the little shirt” refers to a migrant. In addition to this, the police collected the evidence and compelling material that determine the reasons to unmask the criminal group led by a former Colombian Migration official, in which nine individuals were based on taking advantage of the needs of Colombians who are looking for to fulfill their “American dream” and resorted to carrying out documentation procedures fraudulently or irregularly in order to travel.

As for the fraudulent or illegal processes, they corresponded essentially to those offered to Dominican citizens so that they could enter Europe or the United States. It is noteworthy that among the audios that are part of the probative material of the authorities, it is possible to identify the conversation alluding to one of the claims made by the band member: “Imagine that the old woman who left yesterday, went to spend the border and stopped her. Everything is false, everything is false, everything is chimbo. Both the identity card and the passport”, is heard in the file.