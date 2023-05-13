Home » They captured a former Migration worker for “migrant trafficking”
News

They captured a former Migration worker for “migrant trafficking”

by admin
They captured a former Migration worker for “migrant trafficking”

By: Angelica Andrade

After the meticulous investigation, the entity established that a former Colombian Migration worker played a fundamental role in the organized criminal gang that was dedicated to the trafficking of migrants, through the offer of false documentation, among which are passports and citizenship cards. to be able to leave Colombia to countries such as the United States and various areas of Europe, including Spain.

Everything was based on audio discovered by the authorities, which proves that messages were issued using key words and phrases through telephone calls.

It may interest you: Labor reform would affect the WebCam modeling industry

“I got a little shirt that you like for today” is one of the key messages, in which, according to investigations by the authorities, the term “the little shirt” refers to a migrant. In addition to this, the police collected the evidence and compelling material that determine the reasons to unmask the criminal group led by a former Colombian Migration official, in which nine individuals were based on taking advantage of the needs of Colombians who are looking for to fulfill their “American dream” and resorted to carrying out documentation procedures fraudulently or irregularly in order to travel.

As for the fraudulent or illegal processes, they corresponded essentially to those offered to Dominican citizens so that they could enter Europe or the United States. It is noteworthy that among the audios that are part of the probative material of the authorities, it is possible to identify the conversation alluding to one of the claims made by the band member: “Imagine that the old woman who left yesterday, went to spend the border and stopped her. Everything is false, everything is false, everything is chimbo. Both the identity card and the passport”, is heard in the file.

See also  Rome, Giorgio Napolitano operated on the abdomen. The surgeon: "The President is fine, he has passed the surgery"

You may also like

FGR requests 16 years in prison for former...

Matecañas visit Junior in search of a win

‘Don’t Short When It’s Dark Green’ — How...

Waves of demonstrations and strikes across Europe so...

“I don’t see a Ukrainian offensive, but a...

Baby dies in Brazil after being decapitated by...

Eln asked Gustavo Petro to comply with the...

“Enter with SPID” button: mandatory update

Can Erdogan lose power in Turkey in Sunday’s...

Motorcyclist died in traffic accident in Yopal –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy