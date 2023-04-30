Strictly manage enrollment regardless of key classes Degree warning resource sharing Guangzhou 11 District Compulsory Education Enrollment Rules Released

Yangcheng Evening News all-media reporter Jiang Jun

On April 28, the 11th district of Guangzhou City announced the implementation plan for the enrollment work of compulsory education schools and related enrollment rules. What are the characteristics and commonalities of the enrollment rules in each district? A reporter from the Yangcheng Evening News combed through and found that all districts strictly control enrollment and require the implementation of the principle of no-examination and nearby admission; standardize class placement and not classify according to grades; degree warnings, sorting admission qualifications by real estate registration time; expanding resource sharing, some prestigious schools recruit students from all districts. In addition, some districts have clear punishment measures for illegal enrollment behavior “in black and white”: or reduce the enrollment plan, and suggest dismissal of the principal.

Strictly manage admissions: Exemption from entrance exams nearby

Previously, because some schools collected resumes on the “Campus Open Day”, on April 27, the Guangzhou Municipal Education Bureau issued the “Notice on Printing and Distributing the Guidelines for Primary and Secondary School Open Day Activities (Trial)”, clarifying that all primary and secondary schools are releasing open day activities. When recruiting, we must strictly implement the national, provincial, and municipal enrollment policies, and do not hold any form of testing, evaluation, interviews, interviews, or investigations.

This year, the enrollment rules for compulsory education schools in the 11 districts have many regulations on enrollment behavior and strict control over enrollment.

The Huangpu District Education Bureau requires strengthening the organization and leadership of the enrollment work and the management of the enrollment behavior. The enrollment work must implement the principle of “openness, fairness, and justice”, strictly abide by the enrollment discipline, abide by the law, be honest and self-disciplined, and consciously accept the discipline inspection and supervision departments and the society. supervision. All schools must strictly abide by the entrance examination-free admission regulations and enroll students in accordance with the enrollment plan approved by the District Education Bureau. It is strictly forbidden to select merit-based computer seats, group-run schools to select merit-based direct promotion, nine-year schools to select merit-based direct promotion, and other practices of merit-based direct promotion.

The Haizhu District Education Bureau made it clear that it is necessary to promote the full coverage of compulsory education school admissions without examination and nearby enrollment, and that schools enroll students in districts and enroll students nearby. All schools must implement the enrollment exemption test and enroll nearby, and enroll students in accordance with the enrollment plan and enrollment scope approved by the District Education Bureau. The admissions of public schools adhere to the principle of relatively close admission without examination, and the admission of private schools adheres to the principle of admission without examination. Adhere to the “zero starting point” teaching of the first grade of primary school; it is strictly forbidden for schools to enroll students in the form of examinations or any disguised examinations.

The Liwan District Education Bureau stipulates that in strict accordance with the requirements of “enrolling students by segregation of schools, and enrolling students nearby”, promote the full coverage of public primary schools enrolling students near the entrance without examination. The admissions of all public primary schools adhere to the principle of exempting from examinations and enrolling nearby; adhere to the “zero starting point” teaching of the first grade of primary schools, strictly prohibit the enrollment of students in the form of examinations or any disguised examinations, and completely cancel the enrollment of all kinds of specialty students. Adhere to the principle of sunshine enrollment. The first grade of public junior high schools mainly adopts the computer allocation method to recruit students. All primary school graduates sign up at the graduation school, fill in all the junior high schools in the group in the order of their volunteers, and then assign them to junior high schools through computer allocation.

Punishment measures for violations: the reduction of enrollment plan recommends dismissal of the principal

Some districts have clarified the punishment measures for illegal enrollment in “black and white”.

The Huangpu District stipulates that for schools that fail to implement relevant policies and have illegal enrollment behaviors, the District Education Bureau will conduct interviews, circulate criticisms, and hold relevant personnel accountable, depending on the circumstances. Among them, if a public school violates the regulations, depending on the severity of the circumstances, the school, the principal, and relevant responsible persons will be criticized and ordered to rectify within a time limit, the qualifications for evaluation and evaluation will be cancelled, and the principal and relevant responsible persons will be given administrative sanctions; private schools that violate the regulations, Linked to the annual inspection, depending on the severity of the circumstances, the school, the principal, and relevant responsible persons will be criticized, ordered to make rectification within a time limit, cancel the qualifications for the evaluation and evaluation, reduce the school’s enrollment plan for the next year or order it to stop enrolling, and recommend the dismissal of the principal and related responsibilities person job.

According to the regulations of Liwan District, violations of regulations in the enrollment work are strictly prohibited. All schools must further standardize the enrollment procedures, strictly implement the disciplinary requirements of the Ministry of Education’s “Ten Prohibitions”, strictly implement the relevant provisions of the “Guangdong Provincial Department of Education’s Notice on Printing and Distributing the Six Regulations on Regulating Compulsory Education and School-running Behavior”, and strictly prohibit the appearance of “Guangzhou City The violations listed in the Negative List of Enrollment in Compulsory Education Schools ensure sunny and clean enrollment. Schools that violate laws and regulations will be dealt with accordingly in accordance with laws and regulations.

Do not score key classes: do not arrange classes according to students’ grades

The detailed rules of many districts clearly require compulsory education schools not to be classified as key classes.

Huangpu District clearly requires all schools to arrange classes in a balanced and normal manner, and shall not hold any name-based key classes, shall not organize classes based on student performance, and shall not conduct any form of examination or test for class placement.

The Haizhu District Education Bureau emphasized that students should be arranged according to the principle of random arrangement and the results of the arrangement should be published. The enrollment plan of each public and private compulsory education school will be approved according to the academic degree demand and school size in the jurisdiction. All compulsory education schools are not allowed to apply for student status if they enroll beyond the enrollment plan without approval.

Liwan District requires that the principle of strictly implementing the enrollment plan be adhered to. The school should strictly control the class size, and each class of junior high school should not exceed 50 students, and do a good job in the work of grouping students according to the principle of random grouping. The school must strictly implement the student status management requirements of “one student, one student status, consistent student status”, and strictly prohibit the occurrence of “separation of student status” and “dual student status”. In principle, the class size of primary schools should not be less than 40 and not more than 45; each school should properly reserve places for transfer. Taking the school as a unit, the proportion of abnormal cross-regional enrollment in public primary schools must be controlled below 5%, and it must be reduced year by year.

Degree warning: sorted by real estate registration time

The enrollment rules of some districts emphasize the degree warning.

Tianhe District issued an early warning for 12 elementary schools including Huayang Primary School, Longkou West Primary School, and Tianfu Road Primary School, as well as Guangzhou Middle School and Guangzhou No. 113 Middle School in 2024.

The Tianhe District Education Bureau issued 11 primary school degree warnings last year. This year, Yingcai Meiju Primary School is no longer on the list of degree warnings, while Huakang Primary School, Yuancun Primary School, Guangzhou Middle School, and Guangzhou No. 113 Middle School have been newly issued. Included in the list of degree warnings.

For early warning schools, if the number of applicants exceeds the number of students enrolled, how to sort the order of admission qualifications? The Tianhe District Education Bureau stated that if the number of applicants exceeds the enrollment plan of the corresponding school, the enrollment will be arranged in the order of the property ownership time until the enrollment plan is full, and the part that exceeds the enrollment plan will be arranged for enrollment within the region. The real estate ownership time shall be subject to the registration time of the real estate title certificate.

It is worth noting that for Guangzhou Middle School and Guangzhou No. 113 Middle School: from 2024 (including 2024), the parents (or other legal guardians) After that, if you own the real estate in the middle school enrollment area (including the real estate in the corresponding primary school), and apply for admission to junior high school, if the place in the real estate (including the real estate in the corresponding primary school) has been occupied by the school or its counterpart primary school (more than one of the same parents or other legal guardians) children will not be affected), and the District Education Bureau will coordinate arrangements for other public junior high school places. The real estate ownership time shall be subject to the registration time of the real estate title certificate.

In addition, many schools in Tianhe District have expanded their enrollment. Guangzhou Middle School has enrolled 38 classes this year, an increase of 4 classes compared with last year; Guangzhou No. 75 Middle School has enrolled 15 classes this year, an increase of 1 class compared with last year; The enrollment scale is 15 classes, an increase of 1 class compared with last year; the enrollment scale of Guangzhou Tianhe Middle School this year is 17 classes, an increase of 1 class compared with last year; the enrollment scale of Guangzhou Tianrong Middle School this year is 7 classes, an increase of 1 class compared with last year There are 4 classes in Liede Experimental School of Tianhe Middle School in Guangzhou this year, which is 1 class more than last year. In addition, Tianhe District has added a new middle school this year—Zhigu No. 1 Experimental School (tentative name) in Tianhe District, Guangzhou City. It plans to enroll 4 classes, and the corresponding location is Poly Tangxin Garden.

The Haizhu District Education Bureau requires all public schools in the district to take the initiative to strengthen communication and cooperation with the community and surrounding schools (kindergartens), strengthen the forecast and analysis of the school-age population change trend, reasonably guide parents’ expectations, and report relevant situations to the District Education Bureau in a timely manner. The Haizhu District Education Bureau also stated that in view of the growth trend of the primary school-age population and the actual situation of junior high school education resources, the graduates of the primary schools that carry out the pilot direct promotion program (primary school enrollment in 2023 and later) may pass through multi-school zoning and computer distribution. bit way to enter higher education. Please refer to the enrollment rules for the specific enrollment conditions, enrollment scope, and enrollment methods.

Expansion of resource sharing: some prestigious schools enroll students in the whole district

While strictly controlling enrollment and standardizing class formation, schools sharing resources are also increasing.

Guangzhou No. 6 Middle School (Conghua Campus) will recruit students from the whole district through resource sharing, with a planned number of 60 students; the first grade of Yucai Experimental School will recruit students from the whole Yuexiu District, and the original place allocation principle is when the number of applicants is greater than the enrollment plan Number, the implementation of computer lottery.

Nansha, Zengcheng and other districts strengthen resource sharing and recruit students.

The enrollment of compulsory education schools in Zengcheng District changed from “six school resources sharing enrollment” last year to “eight school resource sharing enrollment”. On the basis of the six schools of Middle School, Zhucun Middle School and Xiancun Middle School (Shanghai Jiaotong University Education Group Guangzhou Zengcheng Experimental Middle School), two new schools were added: Zhixin Middle School Zengcheng Experimental School and Guangzhou Zengcheng Foreign Language Experimental Middle School. Students who meet the enrollment requirements of the eight schools’ resource sharing can choose one of the eight schools to register, so that more students have the opportunity to enroll in high-quality schools in Zengcheng.

Nansha District is clear, Nansha Middle School Affiliated to South China Normal University, Guangzhou Nansha Bay Area Experimental School, Guangzhou Zhixin Middle School Nansha School, Guangzhou No. 2 Middle School Nansha Tianyuan School, Guangzhou University Affiliated Middle School Nansha Experimental School, Guangzhou Foreign Language School Affiliated School The junior high schools in cooperation with Guangzhou Nansha District Binhai Experimental School and other schools share resources for the whole district. According to the enrollment plan of the year, 51% of the students will be enrolled nearby, and 49% of the resources will be shared.

Editor: Nie Yue