Yunnan’s loans increased by 67.730 billion yuan in March 2023 and increased by 129.436 billion yuan in the first quarter_Hardcore Technology_Hardcore Network

The reporter learned from the “Financial Operations in Yunnan Province in the First Quarter of 2023” press conference held on the 27th that Yunnan’s loans increased by 67.73 billion yuan in March 2023 and 129.436 billion yuan in the first quarter, with monthly and quarterly increases hitting record highs .

Lei Yizhong, Director of the Survey and Statistics Division of the Kunming Central Sub-branch of the People’s Bank of China, said that since 2023, the bank has effectively exerted the dual functions of monetary policy tools in aggregate and structure, promoting the steady growth of major financial indicators, continuously optimizing credit investment, and stabilizing financing costs. There has been a decline, creating a suitable financial environment for Yunnan’s economy to achieve a “good start” in the first quarter.

Data show that the balance of domestic and foreign currency loans in Yunnan Province at the end of March was 4.40 trillion yuan, an increase of 9.85% year-on-year; household loans increased by 8.78% year-on-year, an increase of 52.423 billion yuan from the beginning of the year; corporate loans increased by 10.59% year-on-year, maintaining double digits for four consecutive months Growth, an increase of 80.543 billion yuan over the beginning of the year, an increase of 8.443 billion yuan over the same period last year.

Specifically, the high level of inclusive small and micro loans in Yunnan Province has been raised, focusing on guiding the flow of financial resources to key areas and weak links. At the end of March, the balance of inclusive small and micro loans in the province was 370.46 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 27.84%; the number of inclusive small and micro loan accounts was 1.1969 million, a year-on-year increase of 16.50%, an increase of 101,600 from the beginning of the year, and an increase of 18,000 from the same period last year.

At the same time, the guarantee of financial elements for rural revitalization has been strengthened, and the level of green credit has been continuously improved. At the end of March, the balance of agriculture-related loans in Yunnan was 1.53 trillion yuan, an increase of 14.52% year-on-year, and an increase of 81.79 billion yuan over the beginning of the year; the balance of green loans in the province was 541.813 billion yuan, an increase of 27.88% year-on-year, an increase of 34.168 billion yuan over the beginning of the year, an increase of 10.92 billion year-on-year billion.

“The increase in loans in the first quarter hit a new high, reflecting Yunnan’s current economic recovery, which is specifically reflected in the rapid growth of financial demand in areas such as fixed asset investment, green and low carbon, development of market entities, technological innovation, and manufacturing.” The People’s Bank of China Cen Chao, the Money and Credit Department of the Kunming Central Sub-branch, said.

In addition, the Kunming Central Sub-branch of the People’s Bank of China conducted a questionnaire survey on 141 banking institutions, 120 enterprises and 400 depositors in the province. The results show that the macroeconomic heat index in Yunnan Province has picked up, the business situation of enterprises has improved, and residents’ employment and income feelings have improved.