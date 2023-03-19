Home News Strike: Daycare centers closed from Tuesday
Strike: Daycare centers closed from Tuesday

The Verdi union has called for a warning strike in the public sector for Tuesday, March 21 and Wednesday, March 22. The city of Tübingen and daycare centers are also affected. Short-term failures can occur, among other things, in the citizen office and in foreign Office come. In this case, non-urgent requests cannot be processed. Anyone who has made an appointment for one of the strike days and does not have an urgent matter can make a new appointment using the online appointment system. The city administration switchboard may only be available to a limited extent on both days.

The main office of city ​​library and the Derendingen branch will remain closed on Tuesday due to the strike. On Wednesday, only reduced customer service may be maintained at the main office. Borrowed media can be returned at any time via the return machine.

City day care centers are also affected by the warning strike. The following day-care centers will be on strike on Tuesday, March 21: Kinderhäuser Ahornweg, Alte Mühle, Berliner Ring/Rebelhaus, Breite, Bühl, Eugenstraße, Feuerhägle, Galgenberg, Gartenstraße/Kielmeyerstraße, Güterbahnhof, Hagelloch, Hauptstraße, Horemer, Lindenbrunnen, Loretto, Mönchhütte , Mühlenviertel, Neuhalden, Paula-Zundel, Rübenloch, Saibenstrasse kindergarten, Sternplatz children’s homes, Sofie-Haug, Stöcklestrasse, forest school (Bebenhausen branch), Weilheim and Winkelwiese. The following facilities will be open to a limited extent on Tuesday, March 21: Kinderhaus Aischbach, Kindervilla Alexanderpark, Kinderhäuser Derendinger Straße, Französische Allee, Herrlesberg, Hirschau, Janusz-Korczak, Kilchberg, Österberg, Stiefelhof, Waldhäuser-Ost, Waldschule (main building) and Weststadt .

The following day-care centers will be on strike on Wednesday, March 22: Kinderhäuser Ahornweg, Aischbach, Alte Mühle, Berliner Ring/Rebelhaus, Breite, Bühl, Eugenstraße, Feuerhägle, Galgenberg, Gartenstraße/Kielmeyerstraße, Güterbahnhof, Hagelloch, Horemer, Mauerstraße, Mönchhütte, Mühlenviertel , Neuhalden, Paula-Zundel, Saibenstraße kindergarten, Stiefelhof children’s homes, Stöcklestraße, Waldhäuser-Ost, forest school (Bebenhausen branch) and Winkelwiese. The following facilities will be open to a limited extent on Wednesday, March 22nd: Children’s villa Alexanderpark, children’s houses Derendinger Straße, Französische Allee, Hauptstraße, Herrlesberg, Hirschau, Janusz-Korczak, Kilchberg, Lindenbrunnen, Loretto, Österberg, Sternplatz, Waldschule (main building), Weilheim and west town

There is no cross-facility emergency care. In the schools, the parents can find out from the school child care center whether it is affected by the strike. Information from the city administration at: 07071/ 204-1650; www.tuebingen.de/streik

