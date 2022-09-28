Zhong Xudong emphasized at the opening ceremony of the autumn semester of the Party School of the Municipal Party Committee in 2022



Strive to be the first to be brave and forge ahead bravely to stand at the forefront of the tide and make greater contributions to the new rise of Jinping Lake



Yesterday morning, the opening ceremony of the 2022 autumn semester of the Party School of the Municipal Party Committee was held. In-depth study of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, a special training course for young and middle-aged cadres, and a training course for first-time civil servants to promote common prosperity were jointly held. Zhong Xudong, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, emphasized at the opening ceremony that the majority of cadres, especially young cadres, should be brave to be the trend-setters of the times, strive to be the first, forge ahead, and stand at the forefront of the tide, and make a glorious achievement worthy of their youth and worthy of the great era. Achievement, write a beautiful chapter in life, and make greater contributions to the new rise of Jinping Lake. The meeting was presided over by Cui Xiaosheng, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Director of Organizations.

Zhong Xudong emphasized that there must be the ideal and belief of “fixing on the green hills and not letting go”. It is necessary to strengthen the tempering of party spirit, enhance political judgment, and consciously maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core in ideology, politics and actions, and firmly resonate with the Party Central Committee’s thinking on governing the country and go in the same direction with the strategy of governing the country. , Concentric with the central government’s major policies and principles, and always integrate the ideal of life into the cause of the party and the people. To take a firm political stand and enhance political comprehension, we must not only take the initiative to think and look at problems from the overall situation of the party and the country, but also do work and do practical things from the perspective of the masses, and reflect the thoughts, thoughts and expectations of the people. As the direction of work, serve the people wholeheartedly. It is necessary to carry forward the spirit of responsibility, strengthen political execution, inherit the spirit and tradition of the Pinghu Iron Army in breaking through difficulties, dare to take responsibility and act well, and comprehensively improve the responsibility, execution and combat effectiveness of the cadre team.

Zhong Xudong pointed out that there must be a firm will to “return the strength of ten thousand hardships”. To be peaceful and far-reaching, to have a heart to endure hardships, to be able to endure the hardships of learning, to be willing to work hard, to be able to endure the hardships of setbacks, and to constantly hone your xinxing and grow and progress. It is necessary to be down-to-earth, practice the journey of sinking, stand at a low place, work hard and be willing to “squat and squat”, so that you can sink your heart and lower your body. We must be calm and calm, have an open-mindedness, correctly deal with gains and losses, fast and slow, good and bad, widen our vision and open our minds, and strive to move forward steadily on the road of growth.

Zhong Xudong demanded that he should have a decent character of “Ren Er, east, west, north and south”. We must adhere to the correct view of political achievements, so that we do not care about fame and fortune, do not compare, do not unbalance, do not become complacent, do not slack, and do not stagnate in terms of ability level, study harder, work harder, and be stricter on self-discipline. We must resolutely guard the self-discipline, always maintain a sense of reverence for power, adhere to fair use of power, use power in accordance with the law, and use power for civil use, firmly guard the bottom line of life, and fasten the “seat belt” of integrity and self-discipline. It is necessary to always be grateful, not only to always remember the superior development platform and good development opportunities given by the organization, so as to achieve peace and return, but also to always have the sense of being at the forefront of the tide and to be at the forefront, with excellent work performance. Give back to the training of the organization and the trust of the people.

Zhong Xudong pointed out that the municipal party committee will resolutely implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, select cadres with outstanding ability to reuse and take responsibility as officers, resolutely adjust cadres with outdated abilities and dare not take responsibility, care for and protect cadres with decent work styles and forge ahead, and constantly improve Improve the cadre education and management mechanism, and form a strong atmosphere that encourages cadres to be brave and take responsibility.