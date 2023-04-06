Home News Stroll of the peripheral grounds: the prefectural district championship of zio, tournament of the revelation in Attikpamé and others were in the spotlight
News

Stroll of the peripheral grounds: the prefectural district championship of zio, tournament of the revelation in Attikpamé and others were in the spotlight

by admin
Stroll of the peripheral grounds: the prefectural district championship of zio, tournament of the revelation in Attikpamé and others were in the spotlight

The ball continues to roll every weekend on the peripheral grounds through the various tournaments. And the past weekend, several competitions were still in turmoil. We offer you a summary. In the zio, the prefectural district championship was in the spotlight this weekend.

Here are some recorded results

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

On the field of EPP Gbama-hlan, Kama-Trans fc pinned Eroba fc 1 goal to 0. Etoile d’or fc of Gbamakopé and Saint Esprit separated back to back with a score of one goal everywhere. However on the field of CEG Kovié it was the golden star fc of Tsévié who pulled out of the game by overcoming AFCK 1 goal to 0. USD corrected Espérance 3 goals to 1. On the field of the EPC of Dalavé Ahodo-Akotchi fc bowed their backs 0 goal against 1 in front of Rage du Lion. On the field of EPP Agbélouvé, Tonnerre fc bit the dust 1 goal against 2 against Islamic fc.

In Atikpamé the eighth edition of the revelation tournament played this weekend the return matches of the semi-finals. Sparrowhawks of Djrekpo-Djaveme and Union Sportif de Sabakopé neutralized each other 0 goals everywhere. And the outcome of this meeting is Éperviers fc of Djrekpo-Djaveme who obtained his ticket for the final thanks to his victory of a goal to nil in the first leg. Kpakpalakpenou’s Red Stars qualified for the final after their 3-1 victory over Young Stars Académy de Vogan. In the first leg, Young Stars Academy won 3 goals to 2.

The BRIM Dynasty tournament also continues on its merry way. It is the fifth day that was in the spotlight this weekend. Here are the results :

See also  To ensure that the people spend the Spring Festival peacefully and warmly, the provincial leaders went to various cities and prefectures to carry out visits and condolences activities_Current Politics.News_Hunan Channel_Red Network

Sun King 1-1 Naja

LCFC 0 – 0 Power

FCN 0 – 1 Top Star

You may also like

Activated tourist information points in Acosta, Bolívar, Caripe...

Chile: “trigger easy” law approved to deal with...

The stock market as an easter egg? Seasonality...

Message of the Last Supper

ICA increased control over animal movements in Arauca...

Macron: Trust Xi Jinping to negotiate with Russia

Judgment in legal dispute over old Cuban debts...

India: Wedding gift music system explodes, newlywed dies

The reflections of DIM players after the tie...

This is possible this weekend in Tübingen and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy