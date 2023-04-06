The ball continues to roll every weekend on the peripheral grounds through the various tournaments. And the past weekend, several competitions were still in turmoil. We offer you a summary. In the zio, the prefectural district championship was in the spotlight this weekend.

Here are some recorded results

On the field of EPP Gbama-hlan, Kama-Trans fc pinned Eroba fc 1 goal to 0. Etoile d’or fc of Gbamakopé and Saint Esprit separated back to back with a score of one goal everywhere. However on the field of CEG Kovié it was the golden star fc of Tsévié who pulled out of the game by overcoming AFCK 1 goal to 0. USD corrected Espérance 3 goals to 1. On the field of the EPC of Dalavé Ahodo-Akotchi fc bowed their backs 0 goal against 1 in front of Rage du Lion. On the field of EPP Agbélouvé, Tonnerre fc bit the dust 1 goal against 2 against Islamic fc.

In Atikpamé the eighth edition of the revelation tournament played this weekend the return matches of the semi-finals. Sparrowhawks of Djrekpo-Djaveme and Union Sportif de Sabakopé neutralized each other 0 goals everywhere. And the outcome of this meeting is Éperviers fc of Djrekpo-Djaveme who obtained his ticket for the final thanks to his victory of a goal to nil in the first leg. Kpakpalakpenou’s Red Stars qualified for the final after their 3-1 victory over Young Stars Académy de Vogan. In the first leg, Young Stars Academy won 3 goals to 2.

The BRIM Dynasty tournament also continues on its merry way. It is the fifth day that was in the spotlight this weekend. Here are the results :

Sun King 1-1 Naja

LCFC 0 – 0 Power

FCN 0 – 1 Top Star