Strong accident occurs between pick up and private vehicle in old street to Huizúcar

Strong accident occurs between pick up and private vehicle in old street to Huizúcar

The Government has invested heavily in state-of-the-art equipment in hospitals and health units nationwide to guarantee free care.

In this management, the public health network has been reinforced with X-ray equipment, tomographs and ultrasonographs that are key in each medical diagnosis and patient recovery.

Due to the lack of these teams in hospitals and health units, Salvadorans who consulted for their health condition were referred to private clinical laboratories to perform a series of tests.

Some, due to their economic condition, had to continue without treating their diseases because they did not have the economic conditions to cover the costs of the tests.

Others with more possibilities incurred loans to cover the costs of laboratory tests.

In the administration of President Bukele, patients receive comprehensive care: medical consultation, laboratory studies and free delivery of medicines.

In past governments, patients had to pay voluntary contributions in public hospitals to have the right to medical consultation and medicines.

“A country cannot be changed overnight, but if we think about where we were four years ago, we can see that we are where we never imagined,” said the Minister of Health, Francisco Alabi, referring to the progress that has had the public health network.

