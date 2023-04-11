The SIJIN Basic Criminal Investigation Unit, within the framework of the Holy Week Plan for life, managed to make an arrest by court order for the crime of Homicide and Manufacture, Traffic and Possession of firearms or Ammunition in the municipality of Valdivia.

The captured, known as “The Mummy”presents judicial notes for the crimes of Homicide, trafficking, manufacture and possession of narcotics, abusive Carnal Access with a child under fourteen years of age and terrorism.

Also read: Two responsible for the homicide of policemen in Yarumal, Antioquia are captured

Judicial record of alias ‘The Mummy’

This subject would be a member of the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia Structure Julio Cesar Vargaswith criminal interference in northern Antioquia, with a three-year career as a hit man for the organization.

At the capture of “La Momia” allows the clarification of acts of violence where Manuel Francisco Luna Lopera, 35, loses his lifeon April 4, 2022, in the municipality of Valdivia Vereda La Habana, as well as the murder of Donaldo Enrique Pérez Flores, 43, in the village of El Nevado in the municipality of Valdivia on July 7, 2022.

Besides: A deceased policeman and another injured leave an attack in Yarumal, Antioquia

The prisoner was placed at the disposal of the judicial authority competent to face the charges against him and answer for the crimes of Homicide and Manufacture, Traffic and Carrying of firearms or Ammunition.

The National Police announced that will continue to work in coordination with the competent authorities to guarantee safety and coexistence peace in the Antioquia territory, and reiterates its commitment to citizens in the fight against crime.

Where is Yarumal, Antioquia?

Yarumal It is a municipality of Colombia located in the northern subregion of the department of Antioquia. Its municipal head is made up of 20 neighborhoods and the rural area by 52 villages and 7 corregimientos. Its climate is cold due to its elevation above sea level (2,353 m). The current name, Yarumalcomes from the plant species named Yarumofrom the Urticaceae family, very abundant in the region in the days of the foundation and known in the Latin botanical language as Cecropia peltata L. The municipality is also called the Altarpiece City, the North Star and the Sultana of the North.

The city of Yarumal is located on the banks of the Nechí River and it is constituted in the North as the most important urban centrality of the so-called “Zona de vertiente” which are those municipalities of the subregion located in the canyons of the Cauca and Nechí rivers. This area of ​​the North is a relevant center of coffee production, beef cattle, panelera and merchandise transport, which in turn is established as the largest and least populated at the subregional level, with great natural wealth.3​

The municipality limits to the north with Valdivia, to the east with the municipalities of Campamento and Angostura, to the northwest with the municipality of Briceño, to the west with the municipality of San Andrés de Cuerquia and to the south with the municipality of Santa Rosa de Osos. Its municipal seat is 123 kilometers from Medellín.