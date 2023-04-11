Home World Jelena Bačić Alimpić finished in plaster | Fun
Jelena Bačić Alimpić finished in plaster | Fun

Jelena Bačić Alimpić addressed her followers on Facebook and revealed the bad news.

Source: Instagram/jelena_bacic_alimpic

The presenter and writer, Jelena Bačić Alimpić, who recently became a grandmother, had an accident and injured herself and ended up in a plaster cast, and the hardest thing for her is that she might not be able to hug her granddaughter for Easter because she is most likely going to have an operation.

She posted a photo on social networks showing that she was injured, and addressed her followers with poignant words:

“You know those stupid situations, when evil comes out of nowhere? Well, today I missed a step in a hurry, broke my upper arm and now I’m struggling with pain and this smile is desperate. I wanted so much to ‘nun’ my granddaughter for Easter, and I don’t know if I will have surgery on Saturday. Anyway, head on shoulders and let’s move on. There is no surrender, there is no defeat,” wrote Jelena, and the photo shows that her entire hand is in plaster.

The son of Jelena Bačić Alimpić, Marko, died last year married his longtime partner Antonina, and at the beginning of this year they became the proud parents of a little girl.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

